'Bigg Boss Malayalam' Contestants Pearle Maaney & Srinish Aravind To Embrace Parenthood

The reality TV show Bigg Boss is known to have many on-screen couples on the show who made news in the specific Bigg Boss season. One may remember Sara Khan-Ali Merchant wedding in season four of Bigg Boss, even though that wedding didn't sustain, another couple named Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind actually got married after appearing in the season 1 of Bigg Boss Malayalam. The couple is now expecting their first child. Read on for Pearle Maaney's latest post on the same.

Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind expecting their first child

Actor, VJ, and host Pearle Maaney who secured the runner up position in the first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam is again in the news after she made an adorable post announcing their new addition to the family. Pearle Maaney got married to co-contestant Srinish Aravind in 2019. Pearle shared a post on her Instagram profile wherein the video she showed her baby bump to her fans. She wore a floral outfit and mentioned that they are expecting their first child by March 2021.

Pearle Maaney captioned her post saying "Two years back We proposed... Today a divine part of him is growing inside me. @srinish_aravind (we love you) Little one Needs all Your prayers and blessings". Pearle has reportedly mentioned that she has currently stopped going on shoots after it was revealed that she was expecting a child while Srinish is currently shooting for Sathya Enna Penkutty.

Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind story

Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind tied the knot at a church in Aluva, Kerala a year ago. The bride looked stunning in a gown, while the groom complemented with her perfectly. Pearle Maaney was the runner up of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1, losing to Sabumon, while Srinish scored the 4th place on the reality TV show. They fell in love on the show when their late-night chats after co-contestants would go to sleep were one of the most talked-about things on the first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. Pearle attained popularity as a TV show presenter and has featured in films too. Srinish also became famous with work on serials and made his debut with Kuttrame Thandanai.

