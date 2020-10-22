RJ Anmol Opens Up On Amrita Rao's Pregnancy, Calls Lockdown 'blessing In Disguise'

Actor Amrita Rao recently broke the news of having her first child with husband RJ Anmol. She took to her Instagram handle and announced entering the “ninth month” of her pregnancy. In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, RJ Anmol opened up about Amrita Rao's pregnancy. He called Amrita a princess and said that she deserves to be treated like that.

RJ Anmol on Amrita Rao's pregnancy

RJ Anmol also added that he has been treating Amrita like a princess since day one and there’s nothing new about it. Talking about his journey of pampering pregnant Amrita Rao during a lockdown and pandemic, the Anmol said that he didn't face any difficulties, in fact, he feels blessed to be able to spend all his time with his wife during her pregnancy. Anmol also shared that this lockdown has been a blessing in disguise for the couple. He said that rarely people get the opportunity to be together 24 hours a day at such a time.

Further in the interview, Anmol talked about dealing with the pandemic. He said they didn’t move out at all and were very strict and particular about that aspect.

RJ Anmol recently returned with an all-new project Jammin. He hosts the television music reality show. Talking about the huge opportunity, RJ Anmol said that he feels on top of the world. He felt lucky to have his personal and professional life on an exciting track. He said that these things were not planned. RJ Anmol also added that Jammin was supposed to release in March but due to the lockdown it was pushed. However, now the show is releasing at the same time he is going to be a father.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol announced the pregnancy news by sharing an Instagram post. The actor shared a picture of her baby bump. Amrita Rao captioned the post as, 'For YOU it’s the 10th Month... But for US, it's THE 9th !!! 🥳 🥰🕺💃 Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans 🤗 And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But It's True ... the Baby is Coming Soon 😃... An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families... ... Thank you universe 💫 And thank you ALL Keep blessing 😌🙏...'. Take a look at their picture.

