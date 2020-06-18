'Penguin' Producer Karthik Subbaraj Believes 'theatres And Online Platform Must Co-exist'

Karthik Subbaraj of the Petta fame, in a recent media interview with an online portal, said that going forward theatres, and online platforms must learn to co-exist, as according to him the future beholds blurred boundaries between the two. Karthik Subbaraj, who was amongst the first producers of Kollywood to take his movie Penguin to the OTT platform, also discussed the OTT release of his film in the interview. He said that the Keerthy Suresh starrer was just supposed to hit the screens when the lockdown was announced. Since the film was ready for a release, he thought of taking it to an alternative medium, which ended with him selling the rights of the movie to Amazon Prime Video.

Penguin, an emotional thriller, narrates the tale of a mother and her ordeal of dealing with her son's kidnap. Penguin, starring Keerthy Suresh, also marks the directorial debut of actor and theatre artist Eashvar Karthic, whom Vijay Sethupathi recommended to Karthik Subbaraj, revealed in the same interview. The makers of the Keerthy Suresh starrer recently released the trailer of the movie, which received a positive response from the moviegoers.

The trailer of Penguin crossed 15 million views in a day. Penguin, that releases on Amazon Prime Video this weekend, will see Keerthy Suresh essaying the role of Rhythm, mother of two. In an interview with an online portal, Keerthy Suresh exclaimed that her character in the upcomer would resonate with mothers, and they will emotionally connect with her character in the film. Penguin also features Adhidev, Ragini Chandran, and Mukhyamantri Chandru in pivotal roles.

The Keerthy Suresh starrer is produced by Karthik Subbaraj under his production banner Stone Bench Films. Penguin will release on Amazon Prime on June 19, 2020. Penguin marks Keerthy Suresh's return to cinema after a hiatus of two years.

Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Mahanati. The movie based on the life of yesteryear actor Savitri, saw Keerthy Suresh essaying a role modelled on the yesteryear actor's life struggles and achievements. The Keerthy Suresh starrer also featured Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni, and Vijay Deverakonda in the prominent roles. Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh has a slew of movies in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Karthik Subbaraj is awaiting the release of Jagame Thandhiram. The movie, starring Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George in the lead is touted to be a gangster-drama. The Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and bankrolled by S Sasikanth under his production banner Y Not Studios. Besides the upcomer, Dhanush has a slew of movies at different stages of production.

