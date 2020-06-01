Chiyaan Vikram To Collaborate With Petta Director Karthik Subbaraj For His Next Film?

Petta director Karthik Subbaraj and Pooniyan Selvan star Chiyaan Vikram are rumoured to collaborate for their next project. A source told an entertainment portal that the next movie is tentatively titled Chiyaan 60 because it will be Chiyaan Vikram’s 60th film. Speculations are rife that the Petta maker will direct Vikram's next film.

Karthik Subbaraj and Vikram to join hands for their next film

After seeing the success of films like Pizza, Jigarthanda and Iraivi, Karthik Subbaraj has become of the most sought after directors in the industry. Recently he had delivered Rajinikanth starrer Petta and is currently working with Dhanush on Jagame Thanthiram. According to reports in a media portal, Karthik will join hands with Chiyaan Vikram for his next.

A media portal reported that when Vikram was shooting for Iru Mugan, Karthik has reportedly narrated a story to Chiyaan. After this, Chiyaan got very interested in doing the film as he reportedly loved the story. According to a leading media portal, the film will be produced by Seven Screen Studio.

Read Also | Chrissy Teigen Doubles Up Bail Out Fund To $200k After Netizen Slams George Floyd Protests

According to a source of a media portal, Lalit Kumar is likely to produce the film under the banner of Seven Screen Studio. He had recently released Vikram’s film, Cobra and once again is likely to produce his next film. The source of a media portal also stated that if things fall in place, an official announcement will be made soon.

Read Also | 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' Season 3 Announced: Ronit, Mona, Gurdeep To Reunite

A source of a media portal also reported that the shoot will go on floors soon and will happen simultaneously alongside Pooniyin Selvan. On another note, Cobra was set to release in May 2020 and the film’s music was given by AR Rahman. Similarly, Pooniyin Selvan is also an upcoming film of Vikram that was directed by Mani Ratnam while the music was given by AR Rahman.

Read Also | Jeffrey Epstein's Documentary: 4 Shocking Claims Made In Netflix's 'Filthy Rich' Series

On the work front, Vikram was last seen in Adithya Varma and Kadaram Kondan. Both the movies were received well by the fans and critics. Aside from that, he has several projects lined up his way. Those projects include Cobra, Dhruva Natchathiram, Mahavir Karna, Ponniyin Selvan.On another note, Karthik saw the success of Rajinikanth starrer Petta. Other than that, he has another film lined up his way namely, Jagame Thandhiram which stars Dhanush. According to a media portal, the movie is set to release in August 20200

Read Also | 'I Don't Want Any Limitations': Asha Negi On Kissing Scenes In 'Baarish 2'

Image credits: Vikram fanpage on Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.