Penguin's Makers To Keep Identity Of The Actor Behind The Mask A Mystery Until Release

The trailer of Keerthy Suresh's movie Penguin has already created a ripple of excitement and curiosity in the minds of all the fans. The trailer shows how the antagonist of the movie has a mask on his face and throughout the trailer, his face is not revealed. The makers of Amazon Prime Video's Penguin have decided that they will not be revealing the actor behind the mask until the movie is released.

ALSO READ | 'Penguin' new song out: Keerthy Suresh's 'Kolame' perfectly defines every 'mother's love'

Penguin's villain to remain a mystery

The audience and fans who have watched the trailer of Keerthy Suresh's Penguin have been left with curiosity as to who is the actor behind the villain's mask. Apparently, only a few people who were involved in the process of making the film know who is playing the role of the villain. Penguin's crew also does not know his identity.

(Source: Penguin's Trailer)

ALSO READ | Keerthy Suresh and team of 'Penguin' recall honey bee attack during filming

The director of the movie Eshavar Karthic shared that he wanted to keep the element of mystery and thrill going throughout the trailer as well as the movie. In order to achieve that, none of the crew members knew who is the antagonist in the movie and who is behind the mask. He revealed how they were shooting with a small team and thus it was more difficult to maintain the suspense of the actor because of the little crew and group. The debutant director further shared:

Everyone would be making a guess but no one knew. I wanted everyone to unfold the surprise at the end which made it all real with the thriller. Everyone was jumping when we were shooting the climax scene because they were so keen.

The viewers of the movie will find out who is behind the mask and which actor is the face of the antagonist upon the release of the film. The members of Amazon Prime Video in India and more than 200 countries and territories worldwide can watch the movie Penguin in the OTT platform to know who will be making Keerthy Suresh's character Rhythm's life miserable in the movie.

ALSO READ | Keerthy Suresh reveals what allured her to sign Eashvar Karthic's 'Penguin'; Read here

Penguin is produced by Karthik Subbaraj under his banner Stone Bench Films and is also produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Sudhan Sundaram, and Jayaram under Passion Studios. It is Eshavar Karthic's first attempt on the seat of the director. The film has been shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu and will also be released in a Malayalam-dubbed version. The movie will be releasing on June 19, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

(All quotes are from a PR statement)

ALSO READ | After Keerthy Suresh's 'Penguin', three other Tamil films to get an OTT release; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.