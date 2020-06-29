Peter Paul's First Wife Files Complaint After He Remarries, Says They Aren't Divorced Yet

Peter Paul's first wife recently lodged a complaint against her husband. Elizabeth Helen, Paul's first wife, complained that he hadn't divorced her before getting married to Vanitha Vijayakumar. Read about the whole matter below.

Peter Paul, a famous Tamil filmmaker, recently got married to actor Vanitha Vijayakumar. The two got married at Vanitha's residence in Chennai. The wedding took place according to Christian traditions and Jovika and Jaynitha, Vanitha's daughters, were also present at the wedding as their mother's bridesmaids.

But a recent report has brought in the news that Peter Paul's first wife Elizabeth Helen made a complaint against him at Vadapalani police station. The reports claim that Paul has gotten married a second time without actually getting divorced from her. Both Paul and Helen have been separated for 7 years and have two children together.

Vanitha Vijayakumar's third marriage

This is actor Vanitha Vijayakumar's third marriage. Previously she was married to Akash and Anand Jay Rajan. The actor also gained a lot of popularity for participating in Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 which was hosted by Kamal Haasan.

Jovika Vijaykumar also took to her Instagram to post how happy she was to have Peter Paul as her new father and wrote a very lengthy caption. She mentioned how Paul was a missing piece in their lives that was now joined and that she felt complete now.

Here's what she wrote at the end of the caption - I have known and loved them for 10 years and truly from the bottom of my heart let me tell you they are our family so whenever anyone asks me "tell me about your family" they're names will be the one's after yours!! Many people may say many things but remember! It's OUR life and were gonna live it OUR way!! Love is contagious and OUR world is filled it! Let's be infected by it and never be sick of it!! Here's to more joy and happiness!! -Jovika Vijaykumar. Check out the post:

