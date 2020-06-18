Vanitha Vijaykumar Of 'Bigg Boss' Fame To Tie The Knot With Filmmaker Peter Paul

Actor Vanitha Vijaykumar recently announced that she is all set to tie the knot with filmmaker Peter Paul. The wedding will take place on June 27, 2020, according to reports. Read more about what she has to say:

Vanitha Vijaykumar to get married on June 21

Actor Vanitha Vijaykumar, who is known for films like Hitler Brothers, Devi, MGR Sivaji Rajini Kamal, and Chandralekha, recently spoke to a news portal where she stated that she is going to get married to filmmaker Peter Paul on June 27, 2020, in a small ceremony. Talking about how she came to the conclusion, the actor said that she was stuck with her YouTube channel amidst the lockdown. This is when Paul entered her life and helped her out with her work.

The Devi actor said that the filmmaker “walked out of a dream” and into her life. She further said that he filled a void in her life that she never knew existed. Paul walked into her life and helped her with the technical support for her YouTube channel. Talking about how they decided to get married, the actor said that it was Paul who asked her hand in marriage.

ALSO READ | JK Simmons Reveals He Wants To Play Father To Every 'Chris' In Hollywood

Vijaykumar said that she was speechless, but was “screaming yes” in her mind. She got approval from her children first and then decided that it was the right thing to do. Vijaykumar is a single mother. She said that she has lived her life pleasing everyone and has been taking decisions out of fear and confusion. She further said that “for once” she has decided to live her life for herself and do what makes her happy.

ALSO READ | Brad Pitt Likes Being Funny At Award Functions & His Acceptance Speeches Are A Proof

The report further states that the marriage will take place at 4 pm on June 27, 2020, in a small ceremony. The actor also said that the Government norms of lockdown will be followed. Fans are eager to see her get married. Vanitha Vijayakumar was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil season 3, which was hosted by Kamal Haasan and ran for 106 episodes.

ALSO READ | Mohena Kumari Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ex-BFF Rishi Dev Shows Concern

ALSO READ | Rashmi Desai, Dipika Chikhlia & Others Express Shock Over Kerala Elephant Incident

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.