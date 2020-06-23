Vanitha Vijayakumar & Peter Paul Ink Each Other's Name Amid Wedding Date Rumours, See Pic

Tamil Bigg Boss 3 contestant, Vanitha Vijayakumar recently announced her wedding plans on social media. Two days ago, she posted a photo of her and her fiance, Peter Paul in which both seemed to have inked each other's name on their hands. Here's more on this.

Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul get each other's name tattooed on their hands

Vanitha Vijayakumar recently treated her fans with a picture where she and her fiance, Peter Paul flaunted tattoos. Each had inked the other's name on the area just below the thumb. Vanitha captioned her post saying, "Etched for love". Take a look:

Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul are in a relationship for six months. According to reports, the couple will tie the knot on June 27, 2020. However, the date has not been officially confirmed by either Vanitha or Peter. Notwithstanding this, the news seems to be trending in Tamil film industry.

The ceremony is supposed to be a low-key ceremony with only close friends and family members. This is because it will take place during the lockdown. Their followers poured in congratulatory messages for the couple.

In an interview with a daily portal, Vanitha Vijayakumar opened up about her relationship with Peter Paul. She said that they met in December and Peter is a VFX technician who was then planning on making his directorial debut. She said that the latter had called her to his office and spoke about a role he wanted her to play in his project. Vanitha added that she was impressed by his commitment at first and then got to know more about his caring and genuine side as days went by.

Vanitha Viajyakymar had left acting after her first marriage with Akash. She has a son named Vijaya Sri Hari with him who lives with his father. From her second marriage with Anand Jay Rajan she has two daughters, Jovika and Jaynitha who live with her. The two reportedly divorced after things went awry in their marriage.

Vanitha Vijayakumar made her debut with the movie, Chandraklekha directed by Nambirajan. It released in 1995 and also starred Thalapathi Vijay. In 1996, she featured in the movie Manikkam which also had Rajkiran in the lead role. Later, Vanitha made her Mollywood debut with Hitler Brothers and Tollywood debut with Devi, a devotional fantasy film. Her performance on Tamil Bigg Boss 3 was considered one of the boldest and was known to talk about issues openly.

