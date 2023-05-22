PM Narendra Modi Condoles Sarath Babu's Death, Calls Him 'versatile And Creative'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of veteran actor Sarath Babu, popular for his roles in Telugu and Tamil film industries. Calling him "versatile and creative," PM Modi tweeted, "Shri Sarath Babu Ji was versatile and creative. He will be remembered for several popular works in several languages during his long film career. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Sarath Babu was reportedly undergoing treatment for multi-organ damage at AIG Hospital, Hyderabad. He died today (May 22). He worked predominantly in Telugu and Tamil cinema. His popular roles were with Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi.

Shri Sarath Babu Ji was versatile and creative. He will be remembered for several popular works in several languages during his long film career. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

Celebs pay tribute to Sarath Babu

Soon after the news broke out, several celebs, including Kamaln Haasan, Jr NTR, Ravi Teja, Prakash Raj and others, paid tribute to the thespian on social media. Kamal Haasan, on Twitter, wrote, "A great actor and a great friend, Sarath Babu has passed away. The days of acting with him are a shadow in my mind. Introduced by my Gurunath in Tamil. He excelled in many timeless roles. Cinema has lost a good actor. My tribute to him."

சிறந்த நடிகரும், அருமை நண்பருமான சரத்பாபு மறைந்துவிட்டார். அவருடன் இணைந்து நடித்த நாட்கள் என் மனதில் நிழலாடுகின்றன. தமிழில் என் குருநாதரால் அறிமுகப்படுத்தப்பட்டவர். காலத்தால் அழியாத பல பாத்திரங்களை ஏற்று சிறப்பு செய்தவர். ஒரு நல்ல நடிகரை சினிமா இழந்திருக்கிறது.



அவருக்கு என்… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 22, 2023

Jr NTR tweeted, "Sad to hear about the passing of veteran actor Sarath Babu garu. His contributions to Indian cinema will be remembered forever. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

Sad to hear about the passing of veteran actor Sarath Babu garu. His contributions to Indian cinema will be remembered forever. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 22, 2023

Sarath Babu's filmography

The late actor has acted in more than 200 films across languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and a few films in Hindi and Malayalam. He stepped in the film industry in 1973 with the Telugu film Rama Rajyam. The late star is well-known for his role in Rajinikanth’s Annamalai and Muthu. Apart from movies, he has also worked in TV shows such as Penn, Rajakumari, Ivala En Manaivi, Antharangalu, Rekkai Kattiya Manasu Mannan Magal and many more.