PM Narendra Modi's 70th B'day: Mohanlal, Rajinikanth & Others Wish The Veteran Politician

As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 70th birth anniversary today (On September 17), wishes from the South Indian entertainment industry kept pouring in. Many South Indian film celebrities like Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi and others showered wishes and praises on the veteran politician on their social media handles. Take a look:

South Indian stars wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday

Mohanlal

Mollywood actor Mohanlal recently took to his Twitter handle to wish PM Narendra Modi on ringing in his 70th birthday. Sharing a throwback picture with Narendra Modi, Mohanlal wished the politician 'good health'. Take a look at Mohanlal’s tweet for PM Modi:

Chiranjeevi:

Showering birthday wishes on PM Modi, actor Chiranjeevi, who predominantly works in Tamil, Kannada and Telegu cinema, penned a heartwarming note for the politician. In his tweet, Chiranjeevi wished Narendra Modi the force, with which he can serve India for many years. Take a look at the tweet shared:

Wishing our beloved PM Shri @narendramodi a very happy 70th birthday! May the force be with you to serve our great nation for many many years! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 17, 2020

Mahesh Babu

Wishing Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday, actor Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter handle to speak about how the politician’s ‘dynamic leadership and vision’ has brought India to the forefront of ‘change’. The actor also wished PM Modi ‘great health, happiness, and well-being’. Take a look at his tweet:

Wishing our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji a very Happy Birthday! Your dynamic leadership and vision has brought our nation to the forefront of change. Great health, happiness, and well-being always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 17, 2020

Kamal Haasan:

In his tweet for PM Narendra Modi, actor Kamal Haasan wished the politician on his birthday. More so, the actor also wished the Prime Minister the ‘best of health, happiness and strength to pull the nation through these tough times’. Take a look at his tweet:

Wishing our @PMOIndia best of health, happiness and strength to pull the nation through these tough times. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 17, 2020

Rajinikanth:

Addressing the ‘tough man’ in PM Modi, actor Rajinikanth wished PM Modi with all the necessary strength ‘during these tough times’. Take a look at actor Rajinikanth’s post for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Respected dear @narendramodi ji,

Wishing the tough man in you more strength during these tough times. Happy birthday. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) September 17, 2020

(Image credits: Mohanlal Twitter)

