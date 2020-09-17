Surat Bakery Makes 71-feet-long Cake With 'corona Warriors' Theme On PM Modi's Birthday

A bakery in Gujarat's Surat has made a special 71-feet-long cake weighing 771 kilograms, to mark the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday on Thursday. The bakery Breadliner will also host a digital event wherein parts of the cake will be sold at several outlets of the bakery.

The Bakery Breadliner will also distribute the cake among children as a part of the celebration. This year the theme for PM's birthday celebration is 'Corona warriors'. To make the PM Modi's birthday celebration special the cake cutting was done at the hands of seven corona warriors including doctors and policemen. This year, the cake has been labelled 'Cake for corona warriors' in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cake cutting ceremony on PM's birthday was held while maintaining social distancing and all necessary precautions, said Nitin Patel, the organiser of the event. During the event seven corona warriors were present and the cake has images of corona warriors, from media, police, plasma donors and doctors, and to ensure social distancing, we will be organising a digital event as well Patel added.

"First, we will distribute this cake among children after which the remaining cake will be divided into units of 500 grams each and be made available at all bakery outlets from Vapi to Vadodara so that people cut it from home while being connected to us digitally," Patel said.

For the past three years, PM Narendra Modi's birthday was celebrated by the Breadliner bakery along with a social awareness program, Patel said.

"Digital Namo cake weighing 711 kilograms was cut by corona warriors to send the message that we will win from corona and we will pass all challenges that come our way," said Ashmita Shiroya, ex-Mayor of Surat. Those present at the event had maintained social distancing and other necessary health protocols amid COVID-19, she added.

BJP celebrates PM Narendra Modi's birthday

The BJP has organised a Seva Saptah from September 14 to 20 coinciding with the PM's birthday. The party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event. Furthermore, the BJP workers celebrated PM Modi's 70th birthday at India Gate in New Delhi on Thursday by making a cake of 70 kg laddu. Party leader Shyam Jaju also participated in the celebration.

In Vadodara, the party has offered life insurance to over 20,000 people under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY). As in Delhi, people in Coimbatore also celebrated the Prime Minister's birthday with 70kgs of laddu. They offered laddu to Lord Shiva ahead of his birthday.

(With inputs from ANI)