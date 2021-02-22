'Pogaru' Box Office Collection Day 1 & 2: Action Entertainer Garners Massive Appreciation

Action Prince Dhruva Sarja’s highly anticipated flick Pogaru finally hit the theatres on February 19, 2021. Helmed by Nanda Kishore, the action thriller drama also features Rashmika Mandanna. The film has garnered massive appreciation from the audiences, and it went on to become a super hit. Despite having tough competition with other south films such as Vishal’s Chakra (Tamil), Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 (Malayalam) and Allari Naresh’s Naandhi (Telugu), Pogaru has garnered positive response from all the South states. According to FilmiBeat, the action thriller drama has earned a total of Rs 10.5 crore on its first day.

Pogaru Box Office collection

Pogaru First Day collection

According to the report, Pogaru has become the all-time fourth-highest box office opener in Sandalwood’s history. The film has earned Rs 8.70 crore on its first day of release in the state of Karnataka, while it collected Rs 1.35 crore from its Andhra Pradesh and Telangana release. Thus, the total collection has turned out to be Rs 10.05 crore, kicking off on a positive note.

Pogaru Day 2 collection

The outlet reported that Pogaru has minted a total of Rs 4.50 crore on the second day of its release worldwide. With the massive collection, the film has impressed the audience as well as the critics. The action entertainer has garnered much love from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

Penned and helmed by Nanda Kishore, Pogaru is bankrolled by BK Gangadhar under Sri Jagadguru Movies. The film is also released in Telugu with the same title and in the Tamil language as Semma Thimiru. Dhruva Sarja in Pogaru had to shed and gain massive weight for playing Shiva in the action flick. The film also marks his debut in the Tollywood industry. Alongside Dhruva and Rashmika, the Pogaru cast also includes Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar, P Ravi Shankar, Kai Greene, Morgan Aste and Dharma in the essential roles.

The music of the film is composed by Chandan Shetty. One of its songs titled, Karabuu has created a record of the highest viewed Kannada song on YouTube with more than 200 million views. The cinematography is taken care of by Vijay Milton, while Mahesh S performed the editing part. Initially, the film was scheduled to be released in March 2020 but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown.

Image Source: A still from Pogaru

