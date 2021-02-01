Brahmanandam Turns 65 Today! Laugh Out Loud With Tollywood's Comedy King's Movies

Veteran actor Brahmanandam is known for his comic expressions and is one of the most loved actors in the Telugu film industry. IMDb states that Brahmanandam is considered to be the greatest comedian that the Telugu film industry has ever produced and is rightfully known as Tollywood’s comedy king. It is Brahmanandam’s birthday on February 1st. On the occasion of his 65th birthday, here is a list of 10 comedy films that Brahmanandam was part of. Brahmanandam’s comedy scenes will make you laugh your heart out with tears coming out of your eyes.

Brahmanandam’s Comedy Movies

Anaganaga Oka Roju

Directed by Ram Gopal Verma, this comedy film stars J.D Chakravarthy and Urmila Matondkar. Brahmanandam hilariously plays the character of Michael Jackson in the film. He was presented with the Nandi Award for his comedy performance.

Dookudu

In this action comedy film, Brahmanandam plays three different characters – Padmasri, Singapore Rajeswara Rao and Champak Seth. The critics and fans praised the actor’s perfect comedy timing. Directed by Srinu Vaitla, the film stars Mahesh Babu, Samantha, Prakash Raj, and Sonu Sood.

Ready

Brahmanandam played the role of an auditor in this movie. The romantic comedy is a Srinu Vaitla directorial with Ram Pothineni and Genelia D'Souza in the lead. Brahmanandam’s comedy scenes led to him earning the prestigious Best Male Comedian Nandi Awards.

Pokiri

This Mahesh Babu, Illeana D Cruz and Prakash Raj-starrer is a 2006 blockbuster movie. Brahmanandam essayed the role of a software engineer who was also the lead actress’s neighbour in this action thriller. The movie was directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Race Gurram

The superhit action film featuring Allu Arjun went on to become the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2014. The movie was directed by Surender Reddy in which Brahmanandam portrayed the character of Inspector Kill Bill Pandey. He impeccably played the role of a frustrated and skilled special police officer.

Dhee

Dhee is a romantic comedy featuring Genelia D’souza and Vishnu Manchu in the lead. Brahmanandam played the role of Srirangam Sheshadri Chary a common office going man whose one phone call leads to chaos. He won the CineMAA Award for Best Comedian for Dhee.

Bruce Lee: The Fighter

Brahmanandam plays a magical comedian named Suzuki Subramanyam in this 2015 action-comedy. Though it was a cameo the audience was delighted by his antics and performance. Directed by Sreenu Vaitla the movie featured Ram Charan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Kharbanda and Arun Vijay.

Achari America Yatra

Brahmanandam, who is Appalacharya in the film, plays the character of an innocent priest. His character tries to deal with the irreverent stuff people do for the sake of their love. His perfect dialogue delivery of providing advice to the actors along with his comedic expression, left the audience laughing.

Attarintiki Daredi

This Trivikram Srinivas comedy-drama film stars Pawan Kalyan, Samantha, and Pranitha Subhash. Along with Brahmanandam, the film also has Bollywood comedy actor Boman Irani playing a significant role. Brahmanandam as Baddam Bhaskar won hearts and went on to receive the TSR - TV9 National Film Award for Best Comedian.

Manmadhudu

This Telugu-language romantic comedy film directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Sonali Bendre in the lead. Brahmanandam’s role as Lavangam in this movie bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Role. Brahmanandam’s comedy scenes in this movie are hilarious leaving the audience in splits.

Brahmanandam also holds the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits for a living actor. In 2009, the Government of India presented Brahmanandam with a Padma Shri for his contributions to art.

