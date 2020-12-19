Vijay Deverakonda Posts Picture With 'Big Boys' Of Tollywood On Dil Raju's Birthday Bash

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is well known for his performances in Telugu cinema. He is very active on Instagram and often treats his fans with several posts and stories. He also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and has recently added another story to his Instagram feed.

Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram post

Taking to his Instagram, he shared a picture with the 'Big Boys' of Tollywood industry. The picture is from the producer Dil Raju’s 50th birthday celebration that was attended by them on Thursday. The image shows Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya, Ram Pothineni and Dil Raju along with Vijay amongst others.

This picture went viral in no time and was shared by many. One of the fan clubs of Prabhas also shared the same picture and captioned the post by writing ‘Rare Pic’ as all the leading men of Telugu Industry were seen together in one frame.

Other celebrities such as Pawan Kalyan, Pooja Hegde, Samantha Akkineni and more also attended the party. The party was organized by Dil Raju’s daughter in Hyderabad. Multiple pictures were shared on social media.

About Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda debuted in 2011 with rom-com film named Nuvvila. Vijay established himself as a successful actor by starring in lead roles in critical and commercial successes such as Arjun Reddy, Mahanati, Geetha Govindam, and Taxiwaala. He has won various awards for his performances in Telugu cinema and also owns a film production company. Vijay will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Thalaivi, Fighter, Hero, and many more.

About Dil Raju

Dil Raju who is a film producer and distributor is known for his works predominantly in Telugu cinema. He owns the production house named Sri Venkateswara Creations. He has produced successful films such as Dil, Arya, Bhadra, Bommarillu, Yevadu, and many more. He has received many awards for his contribution to the cinema.

He is currently working with Pawan Kalyan's comeback film Vakeel Saab. He is also producing the Hindi remake of Nani's blockbuster film named Jersey that will feature the Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. Recently, his film with Anil Ravipudi was announced named F3.

