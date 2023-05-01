Ponniyin Selvan 2 Star Vikram Turns Nostalgic As Sammy Completes 20 Years Since Release

Chiyaan Vikram is currently basking in the success of his recent release, Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan 2. Between this, the Tamil star did not forget to celebrate the 20 years of one of his previous hits, Sammy. Vikram played the role of a police officer stationed in a small city in the film. Taking to his Twitter handle, Vikram wrote, “ஒருச்சாமி. ரெண்டுச்சாமி. மூனுச்சாமி..!! 🚨 #Saamy. A very special & unforgettable experience. #20yearsOfSaamy (sic).” See the post here.

Fans of Vikram, who have been praising his turn as a king of the Chola Dynasty in the PS 2, whic released on April 28, took a stroll down memory lane as he turned nostalgic and recalled his popular film Sammy. Netizens also shared Vikram's look photos and small clips from the film on the microblogging site. Check out Vikram's tweet on Sammy's 20th anniversary. The action drama was directed by Hari.

Chiyaan Vikram’s work front

On the work front, Chiyaan Vikram’s latest film Ponniyin Selvan 2 was recently released in the theatres. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the magnum opus is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-part novel of the same name. It narrates the story of the Chola Dynasty and its reign. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays Queen Nandini of Pazhavoor in the movie, Trisha Krishnan plays Kundavai, the princess of the Chola empire, Chiyaan Vikram plays Aditha Karikalan, the crown prince of the Chola empire, and Jayam Ravi plays Arulmozhi Varman, another prince in the Chola empire.

Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayaram and Sobhita Dhulipala are among the cast members. The Ponniyin Selvan film franchise has been a long-standing dream for director Mani Ratnam, who had attempted to make the film once, in the late 80s. He eventually realised the dream in 2019. Next, Chiyaan Vikram will be seen in Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan. The film is based on true events of mine workers in the Kolar Gold Fields. It will be released later this year.