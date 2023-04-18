Ponniyin Selvan 2 Stars Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi Lose Twitter Verification

Ponniyin Selvan 2 actors Trisha Krishnan and Jayam Ravi recently lost their Twitter verification mark following an attempt at promoting their upcoming film. The actors, who were on Twitter with their original names, changed it while promoting Ponniyin Selvan 2. This led to them losing their verification marks on the microblogging site.

While Trisha changed her name to Kundhavai, Jayam Ravi changed his name to Arunmozhi Varman. These are the names of their characters in Mani Ratnam's period film. After losing their verification on the social media platform, they switched their names back to the original. However, their Twitter verification has not been restored yet.





More on Ponniyin Selvan 2 promotions

The promotions of Ponniyin Selvan 2 were kickstarted on April 16. Members of the star-studded cast, including Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala, attended a few events for the upcoming film. They have been prmoting the film across various cities in India. After the box office success of the first installement, all eyes will be on how well the sequel does at the ticket window.



About Ponniyin Selvan 2

After Ponniyin Selvan 1 received both critical and commercial success, expectations from the sequel are sky high. The Ponniyin Selvan saga is Mani Ratnam’s adaptation of Kalki’s novel of the same name. Ponniyin Selvan 2 is reportedly a prequel as well as a sequel to the first instalment. It retains the majority of the primary cast. PS 2 also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. PS 2 is slated for a worldwide release on April 28.

The music has been composed by AR Rahman. Editing is by Sreekar Prakash and Ravi Varman is the cinematographer. The choreography is by Brinda master. While the first part of the movie depicted the Cholas and the different feuds within the dynasty. Ponniyin Selvan 2, according to its makers, will showcase the Chola empire as one of the most prosperous and powerful dynasties and also one of the most powerful and long reigning dynasties in the world.