Pooja Hegde Feeds Nuts To Squirrel In Her 'brave Fifth Attempt' Amid 'Radhe Shyam' Shoot

South Indian star Pooja Hegde has finally started working on her upcoming Telugu movie Radhe Shyam alongside Prabhas. Recently, she took to social media and shared a funny video of herself while feeding a squirrel on the sets. The actor summoned up the courage to give some nuts to the tiny animal in her fifth attempt and squealed later on. Here is everything that you need to know about Pooja Hegde’s recent video on the video-sharing platform.

Pooja Hegde feeds nuts to squirrel in her 'brave fifth attempt'

Pooja Hegde took to Instagram and shared a video of herself while feeding nuts to a squirrel through her official handle on October 18, 2020, Sunday. It showcases the actor being nervous as she came closer to the furry animal. However, she completed the task in her ‘brave’ fifth attempt. Pooja Hegde revealed that she muted the video to avoid the crazy squeal that she gave after feeding nuts to the squirrel.

Pooja Hegde has worn winter clothes in the video. She has teamed up a long sweatshirt with a pair of black leggings. For a rounded off look, she has worn brown boots and styled her hair by tying them into twin tails. In the caption accompanying her funny social media post, Pooja Hegde penned, “After 4 failed attempts of me getting scared of the squirrel ðŸ¿...here’s a video of my brave 5th attempt of feeding him some nuts… P.S- I had to mute the video because the squeal I gave after that was crayyy ðŸ˜‚ #purejoyâ¤ï¸ ". Check out the Most Eligible Bachelor actor’s recent video on Instagram:

Response to Pooja Hegde's video

Within a day of sharing the social media post, Pooja Hegde received more than 2 million views and over 2250 comments on the video-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities off the actor shared their response on Instagram. Many among them wrote how adorable she looked with those expressions. Meanwhile, others took to the comment section and expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, hugs, and kisses, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Pooja Hegde’s video on Instagram:

