Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Morning Selfie Has Her Sipping On A Beauty Tonic; See Post

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently took to her Instagram stories to share a bunch of pictures from her morning routine. Through one of the pictures, she has wished her followers a good morning while she casually sips on her beauty tonic. She has lately been working from home while staying at home in London with husband Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s morning selfie

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently took to Instagram to share a few morning pictures from her home in London. She posted a selfie of herself while she was resting on the bed and following her morning routine. She can be seen dressed in a white baggy top while she is wrapped under the sheets. She can also be seen with zero makeup as she is settled at home.

A filter has been added to the picture, which added grace to her skin and lips. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja can also be seen sipping on a glass of water with a floating slice of lemon. The actor has also wished her followers a good morning through the fresh picture.

In the second picture posted by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, she has given her followers an idea about what her living room looks like. The wooden table has been decorated with fresh-looking white flowers while the morning sun fills the room up with proper light. The room has been well kept with a neat décor and everything in place. It is mainly a mix of pastel colours with light blue chairs and white curtains. Have a look at the post on Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Instagram here.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja had previously posted a picture from her recent outing to pick out wallpaper for a new space. In the picture posted, she was seen dressed in a light blue informal suit which was paired with a white shirt. She was also seen carrying a matching bag which added colour tool the outfit. Her hair was tied into a bun while she donned golden accessories that went well with the semi-formal outfit.

In the caption for the post, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja mentioned that she was putting together a new space with interesting interiors. She also mentioned that they were looking for the right wallpaper when this picture was clicked. Have a look at the picture from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Instagram here.

