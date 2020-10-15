Pooja Hegde Gives A Peek Into Her Special 'Tiramisu Cake', Says 'my Birthday Had It All'

Pooja Hegde turned a year older on October 13, Tuesday. On Wednesday night, she took to Instagram, posted two photos, and gave a glimpse of how she celebrated her special day. In the first photo, Pooja Hegde smiled away to glory as she posed with her cake. In the other pic, the actor was all busy cutting her cake.

Pink-coloured balloons with 'happy birthday' initials were stuck up on the wall. More so, the actor also shared that she cut a 'Tiramisu cake' on her birthday. Pooja pulled off an all-black attire and wore minimal makeup. Hegde then expressed that she feels 'grateful' with so much love. 'Work, Love, Laughter, Wishes and a Tiramisu Cake.. my “Birtday (sic)” had it all...Thank you. I feel so blessed #GratefulHeart #SendingLoveBack,' she wrote in her caption.

Pooja: My 'Birtday' had it all

Pooja Hegde also gave a special 'shout out' to her fans who waited outside her hotel in Italy, despite the cold. 'Special shout out to these beautiful fans who surprised me by waiting outside my hotel (in the cold) for hours to wish me and give me a gift. So so touched,' she wrote on her Instagram story as she posted a photo with her fans.

Moreover, on Pooja Hegde's birthday, the makers of her upcoming film titled Radhe Shyam, alongside Prabhas, unveiled her first look from the movie. Radhe Shyam marks Pooja and Prabhas' first film together. In the poster, Pooja Hegde sported a retro look. She wore a scarf on her head, and also pulled off a long printed jacket. By the looks of it, she was travelling in a train.

Her co-star, Prabhas took to his social media and revealed that Pooja Hegde's character's name in Radhe Shyam is Prerana. 'Wishing our Prerana @hegdepooja, a very Happy Birthday' wrote Prabhas on Instagram. Pooja also shared the same and penned, 'Happy to be your Prerana'. The film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is produced by UV Creations. The actor's first look poster received a thumbs up from fans.

(Source: All above pics Pooja Hegde's Instagram)

