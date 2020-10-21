Pooja Hegde Introduces Prabhas As Vikarmaditya In Stunning 'Radhe Shyam' Poster; See

The poster of Pooja Hegde and Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam is finally out. The leading lady of the film unveiled the poster on her Instagram handle on Wednesday, October 21. It was previously speculated that the poster will be out on Prabhas’ birthday, however, with a sudden change of events the makers have already released the poster two days prior to his birthday.

Prabhas in Radhe Shyam Poster

The poster introduces superstar Prabhas as Vikramaditya who looked dapper donning a formal suit. Prabhas is seated on a green peppy car and smiles as the camera captures him. The poster boasts of dashing cars in the backdrop which indicates that viewers will get to witness tremendous action, stunts and drama in this upcoming film. While sharing the Radhe Shyam Poster, Pooja raised the anticipation of fans articulating the ‘big moment’ which has finally arrived. She wrote,

The BIG moment has arrived!! ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥

Here's introducing #Prabhas as #Vikramaditya in the latest poster of #RadheShyam! ðŸ˜#RadheShyamSurprise

Fans react:

Prabhas’ poster has created a tremendous buzz online. Heart, fire and smiley emoticons haven’t stop flooding the post ever since it was shared on the application. While some called it “superb”, others just cannot wait to watch Radhe Shyam. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

ALSO READ| Prabhas And Pooja Hegde Starrer Radhe Shyam's Motion Poster To Be Released On THIS Date!

ALSO READ| Pooja Hegde Leaves 'to Shoot' For Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' On Her Birthday; Shares Glimpse

Previously, on the occasion of Pooja Hegde’s birthday, Prabhas released the poster of Prerna which was loved by fans. Pooja will be seen as a princess in the film. Check out her previously released poster here:

ALSO READ| Pooja Hegde Shares Character Posters Revealing Her Look In Her Upcoming Film 'Radhe Shyam'

About Radhe Shyam

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic the shooting of the film came to a halt, however, back in September the filming resumed and fans rejoiced immensely upon learning the news. Directed by Radha Krishna, the film is touted to be a period love story, probably set in Europe. It will supposedly feature the romantic tale of a fortune teller (played by Prabhas) and a princess (played by Pooja Hegde), as reported by Pinkvilla. An official update on the same has yet to be given out by the makers of Radhe Shyam.

ALSO READ| Pooja Hegde Feeds Nuts To Squirrel In Her 'brave Fifth Attempt' Amid 'Radhe Shyam' Shoot

(Promo Image Source: Pooja Hegde Instagram & poster credit T-Series & UV Creations)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.