Pooja Hegde Shares Character Posters Revealing Her Look In Her Upcoming Film 'Radhe Shyam'

The Radhe Shyam team wished actor Pooja Hegde on the occasion of her birthday through a bunch of character posters. Through the birthday post, the audience was introduced to the character of Prerna, the female lead in the upcoming multi-lingual romantic-drama. Actor Pooja Hegde recently reshared the character posters while speaking about her character in the new film. The pictures have been receiving a lot of love from the fans as they are delighted to see the actor in the unique and gracious avatar.

Pooja Hegde as Prerna in Radhe Shyam

Actor Pooja Hegde recently took to Instagram to speak about her Radhe Shyam character poster which was released on the occasion of her birthday. She shared the poster where she was seen settled in a passenger train with a sweet graceful look across her face. She is seen donning a bright olive green colour gown that has a high neckline.

The gown has been given a formal touch with a white floral coat which created a contrast with orange and yellow colours. Pooja Hegde is also seen with a beige colour scarf wrapped around her head while she wears a sweet smile on her face.

She is seen smiling at the passenger who is travelling with her on the train. The poster has been released in five different languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The poster also wishes the character Prerna, played by Pooja Hegde, a happy birthday.

In the caption for the post, actor Pooja Hegde has mentioned that she is happy to be Prerna in Radhe Shyam. She has also mentioned the core team that worked on the film and its production. Have a look at the character posters with Prerna’s note here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have expressed how excited they are for the upcoming film. They have also complimented the actor’s look as Prerna, calling her adorable and sweet. Have a look at a few comments on Pooja Hegde’s Instagram here.

The film Radhe Shyam is an upcoming romantic-drama that has been scheduled for a 2021 release. It stars actor Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead role and has already been creating quite some buzz. It is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced under the banner of UV Creations and T Series.

