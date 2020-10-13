Pooja Hegde Leaves 'to Shoot' For Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' On Her Birthday; Shares Glimpse

Pooja Hegde recently took to Instagram to announce that she is gearing up to resume shoot of her movie Radhe Shyam. The actor shared a picture of where she was seated and travelling and announced that she is off to shoot for her upcoming movie Radhe Shyam. The actor would be seen alongside Prabhas. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is celebrating her birthday today, October 13.

The actor also shared a video where she is seen hiding her face from sunlight. She also asked her fans to select an option between 'sunkissed' and 'sun-bleached'. Take a look at Pooja Hegde's Instagram story.

Also Read| Pooja Hegde warns about not trying this at home; see funny post

Also Read| Pooja Hegde celebrates 2 years of 'Aravinda Sametha' with throwback video

'A 15-day schedule' for Radhe Shyam team

A report published by Telugu 360 earlier stated that the team of Prabhas’ upcoming film, Radhe Shyam was all set to leave for Italy in the first week of October to resume the shooting of the film. The shooting had earlier come to a halt when a nationwide lockdown was announced in the country due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The report further added that makers of the much-awaited film have already acquired all the necessary permissions from the officials and visa formalities, too, have been completed.

Prabhas’ team will be in Italy for 15 days and the rest of the schedules will be shot back in India in special sets that are erected in Annapurna Studios. Telegu 360 further claimed that the film’s director, Radha Krishna Kumar plans to complete the shooting by the end of the year. Radhe Shyam is produced by UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies and is slated to release in 2021.

In March, director Radha Krishna Kumar had revealed that the Georgian schedule of the movie was successfully wrapped up amidst the coronavirus outbreak in the country. In his tweets, he also thanked his team for helping them shoot the movie. Take a look at his tweet:

10 degrees cold, pouring rain and corona virus threat. Nothing stops the spirit of crew. #Prabhas20 pic.twitter.com/8i5v0vSQeo — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) March 14, 2020

One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kickass schedule!! Lovely people you are!! #Prabhas20

First look soon ðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜Š — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) March 17, 2020

Also Read| Pooja Hegde's birthday: 'Radhe Shyam' to 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', list of upcoming films

All about Radhe Shyam

Prabhas will be seen along with Pooja Hegde in the upcoming rom-com, Radhe Shyam. The film would be shot at some exotic locations in Italy, as the backdrop of the film is set in Europe. Reportedly, Prabhas will portray the role of a palm reader. The movie also stars Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan and Priyadarshi in prominent roles.

Also Read| Pooja Hegde's Birthday: A trivia quiz based on 'Duvvada Jagannadham' actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.