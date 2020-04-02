Pooja Hegde Is "forever Drooling" Over THIS Man, Reveals He Is "rare"; Check Details

Just like other Bollywood celebs, Pooja Hegde too has been resorting to social media to keep herself engaged amid lockdown. Pooja Hegde recently initiated an interesting game with her fans on Twitter amid the quarantine period. The diva held an #Ask Pooja on Twitter. Pooja Hegde’s fans bombarded her with many questions and one such question resulted in her admitting who she is forever crushing on.

While playing the game one fan asked her opinion about superstar Hrithik Roshan. The diva replied saying that she is "forever drooling over Hrithik Roshan". According to Pooja Hegde, he is beautiful inside out. The south star also praised Hrithik Roshan saying that he is rare.

Have a look at the fan’s question here:

Here's what Pooja Hegde replied:

Forever drooling over this man 🤤 beautiful inside AND out! So rare. #AskPooja https://t.co/pdwTYlmisz — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 1, 2020

A few other questions answered by Pooja Hedge:

If you weren't a actor...Which profession would you prefer the most? #AskPooja — ُ (@PrabhasEra) April 1, 2020

Maybe a stylist or a Photograher 🤔 #AskPooja https://t.co/TrQKdDlw3J — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 1, 2020

do you feel positive and excited to go to set daily to act in new scenes or is it as bored as working in other jobs such as office job which makes us do the same thing again and again ? Would love to hear your answer on this 😉 @hegdepooja#AskPooja — சிட்டுக்குருவி (@6face_dfc) April 1, 2020

It’s definately not like a regular job...it’s very dynamic in nature...but o am genuinely excited to get up early in the morning and heard to work...It’s not that it’s always easy, it can get very challenging some days...but it’s definitely all worth it. #AskPooja https://t.co/mUOuPFspWC — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 1, 2020

