Pooja Hegde Is "forever Drooling" Over THIS Man, Reveals He Is "rare"; Check Details

Regional Indian Cinema

Pooja Hegde’s fans bombarded her with many questions and one such question resulted in her admitting who she is forever drooling on. Read on to know more

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
pooja hegde

Just like other Bollywood celebs, Pooja Hegde too has been resorting to social media to keep herself engaged amid lockdown. Pooja Hegde recently initiated an interesting game with her fans on Twitter amid the quarantine period. The diva held an #Ask Pooja on Twitter. Pooja Hegde’s fans bombarded her with many questions and one such question resulted in her admitting who she is forever crushing on.

While playing the game one fan asked her opinion about superstar Hrithik Roshan. The diva replied saying that she is "forever drooling over Hrithik Roshan". According to Pooja Hegde, he is beautiful inside out. The south star also praised Hrithik Roshan saying that he is rare.

Have a look at the fan’s question here:

Here's what Pooja Hegde replied:

A few other questions answered by Pooja Hedge:

