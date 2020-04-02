The Debate
Pooja Hegde Talks About Her Innocence While Celebrating Christmas In Vienna; Check Post

Pooja Hegde recently put up a picture of herself in Vienna, while she spoke about the innocence in her, around that time. Have a look at the post here.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde recently posted a throwback picture from her last Christmas on her official social media handle. She can be seen enjoying the cold winds in Vienna. She also expressed in the caption how she had high expectations from the year 2020.

Pooja Hegde’s Vienna fun in a picture

Pooja Hegde recently posted a picture on her official Instagram handle from the time when she was celebrating Christmas in Vienna. In the picture posted, Pooja Hegde can be seen wearing a maroon coat with a grey fluffy muffler. She could be seen posing in the markets of Vienna as they are well-decorated on the occasion of Christmas. In the caption for the post, Pooja Hegde has mentioned how this is a picture of her enjoying Christmas while she was all cold and pink. She also added that she was innocently thinking about all the beautiful surprises that are about to come with the year 2020. She has also put a “sigh” in the hashtag as the current situation around the world is not very pleasant. Have a look at the picture posted from Vienna’s Christmas markets here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

Read Janhvi Kapoor And Pooja Hegde To Romance Jr. NTR In Trivikram Srinivas' Next?

Also read Pooja Hegde Denies Rumours Of Being In Suriya-starrer 'Aruva'; Read Details Here

Pooja Hegde’s quarantine cravings

Pooja Hegde recently posted on Instagram how she is craving for a Nando's burger amidst the self-quarantine measure. In the picture posted, she could be seen taking a bite from a burger while she happily looked into the camera. She has written in the caption for the post how this is a quarantine dream. Have a look at the picture from Pooja Hegde’s Instagram here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

Read Pooja Hegde In A Relationship With 'Baazaar' Actor Rohan Mehra? 'Housefull 4' Star Answers

Also read Pooja Hegde Reveals The Secret To Her Beauty In Instagram AMA

Image courtesy: Pooja Hegde Instagram

 

 

