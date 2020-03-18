Digvijaya-Shivakumar Resume Rescue Op Post-detention: 'Will Save MP Govt, Take Back MLAs'

Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday asserted that he will bring back the rebel Congress MLAs and will also save the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. Digvijaya and other leaders were being taken out of Amruthahalli Police Station. Earlier in the morning, the senior Congress leader was detained by the police in Bengaluru after he sat on a dharna outside Ramada hotel where 21 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs are said to be lodged.

Speaking to media on his release, Singh said, "I don't know where am I being taken. I should have been allowed to meet my MLAs. I am a law-abiding citizen. Sarkar bhi bachaenge aur hamare MLAs ko bhi wapas laenge. (Will save the government and also take back our MLAs)"

Reacting to the situation, Congress Karnataka chief and strongman DK Shivakumar said, "Digvijaya Singh has come to meet our party MLAs. One of the MLAs had contacted him through telephone and requested him to free them. Police do not have the right to block him, he wants to request higher authorities as these people are acting on instructions of CM."

Singh sought to meet the MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, for which he is a candidate, and amid the ongoing political crisis in MP. The Kamal Nath government is on edge after a rebel faction broke out from the party, led by Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"I'm a Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh and voting is scheduled for 26 March. My MLAs have been kept here, they want to speak to me, their phones have been snatched, the police are not letting me speak to them saying there is a security threat to MLAs. I am not carrying any weapon with me, then how come I harm anyone," Digvijaya Singh told reporters.

Shivakumar attacks BJP govt over detention

The former MP CM arrived in the city, early morning and was received by Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar. After Digvijaya's arrest, Shivakumar lashed out at the BJP government in Karnataka. "We have our own political strategy, we know how to handle the situation. He's (Digvijaya) not alone here. I'm here. I know how to support him. But I don't want to create a law and order situation in Karnataka."

MP political crisis

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s sudden resignation from the Congress party on March 10 was followed by 22 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs putting in their papers. Even as Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati has accepted the resignation of 6 MLAs, Congress is making all possible attempts to woo back some of the dissident MLAs as the stability of its government is in serious threat. On March 11, Scindia officially joined BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda and was nominated as the party's Rajya Sabha candidate.

