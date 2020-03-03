Pooja Hegde Responds To Her Eager Tamil Fans With A Heartfelt Tweet

Pooja Hegde recently featured in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo alongside Allu Arjun which became one of the biggest hits of the Telugu film industry. Pooja Hegde evidently had amazing yesteryear with multiple hit films under her kitty like Maharshi and Housefull 4. Though Pooja Hegde made her debut with 2012's Mugamoodi, which was a Tamil film, the actor has evidently been away from Tamil cinema since then. Now, the actor has shared her views about being away from the Tamil film industry via a tweet. Check it out -

Also read: Hina Khan and Pooja Hegde share a similar taste in sarees & these pics prove it

Pooja Hegde on coming back to Tamil cinema

Been reading all these tweets from fans on wanting to see me in Tamil cinema. I am so pleasantly surprised and touched to see this love. I promise you I am working on it. Just wanted to do a script that excites me, hence the delay/gap but you will c me soon. ❤️😘 LOVE YOU. ❤️ — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) March 3, 2020

Pooja Hegde posted a heartfelt tweet revealing that she has been reading all the tweets from fans asking her to come back to the Tamil film industry. The actor revealed furthermore that the gap from Tamil cinema was only because she was waiting for a script that excites her. She thanked her Tamil fans for the love and stated that she will feature in a Tamil cinema.

Also read: Pooja Hegde shares her village belle look from 'Valmiki'; see pic

This tweet of Pooja Hegde comes only days after rumours of her being cast in Prabhas's 2oth film. No details about the film have been revealed yet but it is tentatively as Prabhas 20, which will be in the Tamil language. Many fans were also quick to thank Pooja Hegde for the sweet tweet.

Also read: Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, and Shaheen Bhatt's combined Net Worth is huge; read details

Also read: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer 'Jaan' to have Mithun Chakraborty as the baddie?

Also read: Pooja Hegde to star in Salman's 'Kabhi Eid, Kabhi Diwali' after dropping out of 'Chehre'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.