Did You Know Pooja Hegde Participated In Miss Universe India 2009 Contest? Details Here

South diva Pooja Hegde made her acting debut in the Mysskin-directed Tamil superhero movie Mugamoodi in the year 2012. But did you know that Pooja Hegde first pursued her career in modelling? Before entering in the acting industry, Pooja Hegde participated in Miss India 2009 competition, however, she got eliminated in an early-round despite winning the Miss India Talented 2009 Honour.

ALSO READ| Pooja Hegde Reveals Her Thoughts On Working With Prabhas In 'Jaan'; Read Here

Check out Pooja Hegde’s introduction video at the Miss India Pageant 2009 here:

Although she got eliminated from Miss India 2009 Pageant it did not demotivate her. She re-applied for the following year for the I am She – Miss India Universe Pageant of the year 2010. For the unversed, the I Am She – Miss India Universe was a national beauty pageant in India which used to send its winner to the Miss Universe Pageant from the year 2010 to 2012.

ALSO READ| Pooja Hegde's Recent Instagram Posts Show Her Immense Love For Food; See Pics

The first-ever I Am She – Miss Universe was held in May 2010 which was hosted by Rahul Khanna and former Femina Miss India Neha Dhupia. The beauty pageant was also co-hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana. 30 contestants from different parts of the country participated in the Beauty Pageant.

After the first round, 10 contestants were eliminated and the remaining 20 were sent ahead for the next round. Later, the next round featured the elimination of more 10 contestants. The following round after that resulted in the selection of Top 5 contestants for the final round. Pooja Hegde was one of them.

ALSO READ| Pooja Hegde Opens Up About Working With Salman Khan In 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

The top 5 contestants were Shilpa Tripathi, Shruti Iyer, Pooja Hegde, Renu Sukheja and Ushoshi Sengupta. The south actor Pooja Hegde became the second runner up of the pageant and was crowned as Miss India South Glamorous Hair 2010. The reigning Miss Universe, Stefania Fernandez crowned the very first I AM She – Miss India Universe, Ushoshi Sengupta. Have a look at the crowning ceremony here:

ALSO READ| Pooja Hegde Gives Fans Sneak-peek As She Bakes Cake For Dad's Birthday; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.