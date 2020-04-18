Pooja Hegde Gives Fans Sneak-peek As She Bakes Cake For Dad's Birthday; See Pics

It seems like the nationwide lockdown in India has turned into an opportunity to shower love on dear ones for film actor Pooja Hegde. Recently, Pooja Hegde prepared a surprise for her father on the occasion of his birthday. To make it more memorable, she also baked a cake for him.

Interestingly, Pooja Hegde gave a sneak peek to her fans via her Instagram story session. She was seen preparing a cake in the series of short videos shared on her story session. After decorating the cake with a small candle, Pooja headed to give a surprise to his father. She also shared a picture featuring her father along with the cake and a lit candle.

Check out the pictures below:

Interestingly, a few days back, the Housefull 4 actor shared a slideshow on her social media wall. She was seen enjoying homemade pizza in her pyjamas. In the caption, she stated how her mother used to cook pizza during her childhood. Expressing her excitement, she also mentioned that she was happy to make pizza for her mother.

Looks like the 29-year-old actor is polishing her cooking skills during the nationwide lockdown. Apart from pizza and cake, she can also cook delicious dessert Gajar ka Halwa. In one of her recent social media posts, she was seen in the kitchen while preparing Gajar Ka Halwa.

Apart from cooking, the Mohenjo Daro actor is also playing the guitar to kill the boredom amid the lockdown. Meanwhile, she is also exercising yoga at home to increase her flexibility, strengthen muscles and connect with herself. Her aesthetic posts on the internet are garnering the attention of her fans and followers.

