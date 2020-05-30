Pooja Hegde: This Is How The 'Mohenjo Daro' Actor Spent Her Week As Per Her Social Media

Bollywood diva Pooja Hegde is currently enjoying her quarantine amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The Mohenjo Daro actor has truly made the most of her homestay during the lockdown. Pooja is quite active on social media and with a massive fanbase of over 10.5 million followers on Insta. The stunning actor made headlines recently for Samantha Akkineni controversy, and for her alleged Insta account getting hacked.

Pooja Hegde Spent Her Week Like This

The Housefull 4 actor started her week by on a positive note by posting this really adorable picture with her pet dog. Pooja Hegde is very fond of her pooches and makes sure to spend time with them. In this Pooja Hegde's Instagram pic, the pretty actor looks happy as she lands a peck on her cute dog.

A few days back Pooja Hegde also posted this BTS picture from the sets of Housefull 4 in Jaisalmer. Dressed in an ethereal pale yellow and blush lehenga-choli, Pooja looked majestic in this voguish traditional ensemble. Not to miss her floral headgear and jewellery. Pooja Hedge opted for neutral makeup to complement her look with coral lips and soothing pink eyeshadow, she kept her hair open.

Apart from this, Pooja Hegde on her social media urged her fans and followers to feed their pet dogs with a domestic brand dog-food instead of using an International dog-food. She also talked about its nutritious properties and the importance of investing in local goods for boosting India's economy in this time of economic crisis. A noble thought conveyed in a beautiful way.

Then in a sudden turn of events, Pooja Hegde was in news all over the internet for her unpleasant comments on Samantha Akkineni. This created a war on social media between Pooja and Samantha's fans. However, a few hours later, the Mukunda actor clarified that the screenshots that have been doing the rounds on the internet should not be taken seriously, as her Instagram account got hacked.

Without knowing the real reason,how could u guys form a group and pass sarcasm on one.Ok...now what this doesn't come under ur so called "feminism" #WeSupportPoojaHegde pic.twitter.com/J4uh7nmQBw — Harshi✨ (@hd_2207) May 28, 2020

Screenshots of an alleged conversation between Chinmayi Sripada , Nadini Reddy and Pooja Hegde were viral on social media, with some nasty comments on Samantha. Pooja on her official Twitter handle posted these tweets to inform about the cybercrime.

Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you. — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 27, 2020

A few hours later her Instagram account was retrieved and Pooja informed about the same on her twitter handle.

Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram 🥰 Any message, follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. Ty. — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 27, 2020

After all the drama, the latest post on Pooja Hegde's Instagram ignites positivity. In this Pooja Hegde's Instagram picture, the actor is seen doing a yoga asana with hand on the ground with a lifted arched back. All and all it, this was a quite riveting week for her, probably a memorable one.

