The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Pooja Hegde: Take A Look At The 'Mohenjo Daro' Actor's Family Tree

Regional Indian Cinema

Pooja Hegde is is a model and film actress who will be seen next in 'Prabhas 20'. The actor comes from a complete non-filmy background; check her family tree.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde who is currently shooting for her upcoming film titled Prabhas 20 opposite Bahubali fame actor Prabhas, is one the sought after names in South Film Industry. Some of her best works include Mugamodi, Oka Laila Kosam, Mohenjo Daro, Mukunda, Duvvada Jagannadham and Houseful 4. Her latest release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo did record-breaking business worldwide and is counted amongst the top grosser of 2020.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

Read: Prabhas' Next With Nag Ashwin To Be Made On A Whopping Budget Of Rs100-Rs 400 Crores?

Pooja Hegde is a beauty pageant winner, she bagged the second position Miss Universe India 2010. Post that, she made a debut in the entertainment industry with 2012 Tamil film Mugamoodi. Since then, Pooja Hegde has featured in several movies in distinct languages — be it Telugu, Hindi or Tamil.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @latamhegde on

Coming from a non-filmy background, Pooja's journey in the entertainment industry has been phenomenal. Talking about Pooja Hegde's family, let's take a look at her family tree and understand better about her roots.

Pooja Hegde's Family Tree 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @latamhegde on

Pooja Hegde was born on October 13, 1990, in the state of Karnataka. Post that Pooja Hegde's family shifted to Mumbai, and she finished her schooling from the city itself. Born in an upper-middle-class South Indian Tulu family, no one would have ever thought that Pooja would one day become a South Superstar.  

Read: Pooja Hegde To Receive Four Times More Than Her Usual Pay For 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'?

Father 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

Pooja Hegde's father Mr Manjunath Hegde is a lawyer by profession. Pooja shares a close bond with her dad who supports her in every endeavour. The Houseful 4 actor is a complete family person. On various occasions, she has shared pictures on her social media with her family.  

Read: Kareena Kapoor Or Pooja Hegde: Who Rocked The Gaby Charbachy Yellow Gown Better?

Mother

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

Pooja Hegde's parents are both working professionals. Her mother,  Latha Hegde is an Immunologist and Genetics professor. Recently on the occasion of her mother's birthday, Pooja shared this adorable picture with her mom. 

Read: Pooja Hegde And Priyadarshi Self Quarantine After 'Prabhas 20' Georgia Schedule

Siblings 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

Pooja Hegde family includes four members. Her parents and her elder brother Rishabh Hegde. Rishabh is an Orthopaedic surgeon by profession and shares great sibling bond with her younger sister Pooja. 

Source: Pooja Hegde Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj
SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN TAKES OATH AS CM
COVID-19
RAHUL GANDHI ACCUSES CENTRE
India
WHO LAUDS INDIA'S RESPONSE
MHA
MHA SEEKS APPROPRIATE ACTION
IndiGo
INDIGO EMPLOYEES OSTRACIZED
Sonam Kapoor
SONAM DISAPPROVES SWARA'S HAIRCUT