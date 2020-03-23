Pooja Hegde: Take A Look At The 'Mohenjo Daro' Actor's Family Tree

Pooja Hegde who is currently shooting for her upcoming film titled Prabhas 20 opposite Bahubali fame actor Prabhas, is one the sought after names in South Film Industry. Some of her best works include Mugamodi, Oka Laila Kosam, Mohenjo Daro, Mukunda, Duvvada Jagannadham and Houseful 4. Her latest release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo did record-breaking business worldwide and is counted amongst the top grosser of 2020.

Pooja Hegde is a beauty pageant winner, she bagged the second position Miss Universe India 2010. Post that, she made a debut in the entertainment industry with 2012 Tamil film Mugamoodi. Since then, Pooja Hegde has featured in several movies in distinct languages — be it Telugu, Hindi or Tamil.

Coming from a non-filmy background, Pooja's journey in the entertainment industry has been phenomenal. Talking about Pooja Hegde's family, let's take a look at her family tree and understand better about her roots.

Pooja Hegde's Family Tree

Pooja Hegde was born on October 13, 1990, in the state of Karnataka. Post that Pooja Hegde's family shifted to Mumbai, and she finished her schooling from the city itself. Born in an upper-middle-class South Indian Tulu family, no one would have ever thought that Pooja would one day become a South Superstar.

Father

Pooja Hegde's father Mr Manjunath Hegde is a lawyer by profession. Pooja shares a close bond with her dad who supports her in every endeavour. The Houseful 4 actor is a complete family person. On various occasions, she has shared pictures on her social media with her family.

Mother

Pooja Hegde's parents are both working professionals. Her mother, Latha Hegde is an Immunologist and Genetics professor. Recently on the occasion of her mother's birthday, Pooja shared this adorable picture with her mom.

Siblings

Pooja Hegde family includes four members. Her parents and her elder brother Rishabh Hegde. Rishabh is an Orthopaedic surgeon by profession and shares great sibling bond with her younger sister Pooja.

Source: Pooja Hegde Instagram

