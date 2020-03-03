Prabhas' Next With Nag Ashwin To Be Made On A Whopping Budget Of Rs100-Rs 400 Crores?

Prabhas, South India's megastar, is one of the most talented and bankable actors in the country. Post the stupendous success of the Bahubali film series, the actor is at the peak of his popularity. So much so that producers do not hesitate to invest crores of rupees in his movies. Prabhas, the superstar actor recently made headlines for signing a film with Nag Ashwin.

All you need to know about Prabhas and Nag Ashwin's film's budget

Nag Ashwin is counted amongst highly celebrated filmmakers in the South Film Industry. His incredible works involve films like Yevade Subramanyam, Mahanati, and, Jathi Ratnalu. This is the first time Nag Ashwin will be directing Prabhas. The official announcement about the collaboration of the dynamic duo was made a few days back with a tweet, take a look-



Vyjayanthi Movies of Ashwini Dutt will be producing the film. Considering the fact that it is a Prabhas starrer, fans must have anticipated that it is going to be a big-budget film. Well as per reports, this untitled film of Prabhas is will be made within an unbelievable budget of somewhere around Rs. 100 to Rs. 400 crores. Not just this, Saaho fame actor Prabhas will also take a lump sum of 60% amount from the profit percentage, as per some media reports.

Reportedly, Nag Ashwin and makers of the film want to cast Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone opposite Prabhas for this ambitious venture. However, nothing has been finalised yet. As per reports, Prabhas and Nag Ashwin's film will be a sci-fi thriller. The movie will take you to an interesting journey about time travel. The shooting of the film is expected to start by the end of 2020 and it will release next year in 2021.

On the work front, Prabahs is currently occupied in the shooting of his upcoming film, with Mohenjo Daro fame actor Pooja Hegde. It is a romantic movie which is slated for a release Dusshera in 2020.

