Pooja Hegde Wraps Up Dubbing For 'Radhe Shyam', Reveals Teaser Release Date

On Tuesday night, Pooja Hegde took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself from the studio. She remarked that she wrapped up dubbing for her upcoming much-anticipated movie, Radhe Shyam. Along with this, she made another announcement and wrote that the official teaser of Radhe Shyam will be unveiled on February 14, 2021, which marks the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Sharing a picture from the studio, she wrote, “Early morning dub for our teaser..14th Feb, here we come.”

Radhe Shyam teaser date unveiled

It was on January 19 when Pooja Hegde wrapped up the shooting schedule of Radhe Shyam, alongside Prabhas. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor celebrated the moment with a cake and shared glimpses on Instagram. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Cake will always be the answer. The question is irrelevant. #WrapUpCake #RadheShyam." She will be seen opposite superstar Prabhas in the multilingual movie.

It was on Pooja Hegde's birthday when the makers of Radhe Shyam unveiled her first look from the movie. It marks the duo's first film together. In the poster, Pooja Hegde sported a retro look. She wore a scarf on her head, and also pulled off a long printed jacket. Interestingly, co-star, Prabhas took to his social media and revealed that Pooja Hegde's character's name in Radhe Shyam is Prerana. "Wishing our Prerana, a very Happy Birthday," wrote Prabhas on Instagram. Pooja also shared the same and penned, "Happy to be your Prerana". The film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is produced by UV Creations.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Enjoys 'change In Scenery' As She Watches Sunrise On Sets In Hyderabad

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani And Rohit Reddy Become Parents To Baby Boy, Latter Shares Happy News

Apart from this, Pooja has Most Eligible Bachelor in the pipeline. In it, she will be seen opposite Akhil Akkineni. Most Eligible Bachelor is a romantic drama directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma. The makers announced that the movie will release in the summer of 2021. More so, she is roped in for Cirkus, alongside Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez. It was on Varun Sharma's birthday when the team released an official statement on Instagram. "As u can see, birthdays on set are always fun and especially on a set like this! Happy birthday @fukravarun Hope this year is filled with love, laughter and loads of Blockbusters," she wrote.

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani Looks Back At Her Early Pregnancy Days, Says 'When No One Had Clue'

Also Read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' 9 Feb 2021 Written Update: Abhi-Pragya Attend Neha's Sangeet Festivities

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.