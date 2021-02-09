Tamannaah Bhatia Enjoys 'change In Scenery' As She Watches Sunrise On Sets In Hyderabad

On Tuesday morning, Tamannaah Bhatia shared pictures from movie sets as she enjoyed the sunrise in Hyderabad. She took to her Instagram and posted a series of photos from a serene location. She pulled off a printed jacket and held her coffee mug in her hand. Sharing the photos, the Baahubali actor wrote, "Sometimes, all you need is a change in scenery". She also mentioned that no filters were needed and that she had reached quite early to the sets.

As soon as Tamannaah Bhatia's photos were up on the internet, her followers rushed to drop comments on them. A user wrote, "Morning vibes," whereas another fan penned,"Which movie are you working on? Waiting to see you soon." Many simply flooded the comments section with love and hearts.

Tamannaah shares early morning pics from the set

Tamannaah is shooting for her upcoming movie, Gurtundha Seetakalam, directed by Nagashekhar. She has been sharing many glimpses from her shoot. She posted a photo with her co-star, Satyadev, in which the duo was caught in a candid moment. Sharing the same, she wrote: "Laughter, conversations and a beautiful sunset, what a perfect way to start my new film."

Not only this, but she also dropped another video in which the entire team was seen having a gala time on the sets. Bhatia wrote that she was totally pampered on the sets by her director and her co-star. She also mentioned that it was too much fun during the first schedule. The romantic drama is being produced by Bhavnaravi whereas the music is given by Kaalabhairava.

Last week, the actor kick-started the shooting of her other outing titled F3. She shared a pic and revealed her first look from the film. She will be seen playing the role of Harika in F3. “Your quirky Harika is back but this time with a lot of more spunk,” she wrote, amping up the expectations of moviegoers. The comedy-drama is directed by Anil Ravipudi and is produced by Dil Raju. It also features Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Mehreen Pirzada in prominent roles.

