Anita Hassanandani And Rohit Reddy Become Parents To Baby Boy, Latter Shares Happy News

Telly industry's loved couple Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy on February 9, Tuesday. The latter took to his Instagram and shared the news. Sharing a picture with his wife, Rohit wrote, "Oh boy". Apart from this, Viral Bhayani also posted some inside pictures of the duo from the hospital. Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy were all smiles as they posed for selfies in the hospital. Mushtaq Sheikh as well shared a post-delivery picture of the two stars and wrote "it's a boy for meri Jaan Anita and Ro" followed by a bunch of red heart eyes emojis.

As soon as Anita Hassanandani's baby boy's news was up on the internet, a slew of celebrities took to their Instagram stories and wished the couple. Nia Sharma, Bharti Singh, Karanvir Bohra, Niti Taylor, Jeena Gupta, Neha Dhupia, Ekta Kapoor, Aditi Bhatia, Surbhi Jyoti, Abhishek Kapoor, Neena Kulkarni, Riddhima Pandit, Karishma Tanna, Krishna Mukherjee, Yuvika Chaudhary, Rithvik Dhanjani, among many others, wished the couple.

Anita and Rohit welcome baby boy

Rohit took to his Instagram story and posted a picture with his wife from the hospital. In it, he was seen holding Anita's hand while she was masked, with her hospital-clothes on. "Love you baby, most beautiful moments ever," he wrote while sharing the photo.

It was on October 10, when Anita Hassanandani took the internet by storm after she broke the big news of her pregnancy. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor posted an adorable video with Rohit Reddy in which she flaunted her bump. In the short clip, the couple danced off and announced the arrival of their child. During her pregnancy phase, she kept sharing glimpses of her indoor whereabouts.

She, along with her husband, opted for several shoots and also prepared scrumptious recipes at home. On the work front, Anita was last seen in the show, Naagin 5, and was also a part of the previous installments of the supernatural series. She was a part of Naagin 4.

