Pooja Hegde's Journey In Hindi Film Industry So Far | Check Movies

Pooja Hegde made her acting debut with Tamil film Mugamoodi in the year 2012. Some of her movies that remain widely popular among her fans include Mugamoodi, Oka Laila Kosam, Mukunda, and many more. After winning the sub-title Femina Miss Talented, she signed up for some Tollywood films and soon won the hearts of many fans. Read ahead to know her films in Bollywood.

Mohenjo Daro

Pooja Hegde stepped into Bollywood with Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro in which she featured opposite Hrithik Roshan. She was praised by her fans for her outstanding performance in the movie. The film also included actors like Kabir Bedi, Arunaoday Singh, Suhasini Mulay and others in supporting roles. The film was a period action-adventure film based on the ancient Indus Valley civilisation, and its city Mohenjo-Daro, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Mohenjo Daro followed the story of a farmer, Sarman (Hrithik Roshan), who leads an uprising in the city while he visits there for work.

Housefull 4

Later, Pooja Hegde was seen in Housefull 4 which released in 2019. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film featured Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda in the important roles. Being the fourth instalment of the Housefull franchise, the movie broke multiple records at the box office as it managed to earn more than ₹100 crores in its first week of release. The story of the film was based on reincarnation, spanning a period of 600 years from 1419 to 2019. Other eminent actors like Johnny Lever, Ranjeet, Chunky Pandey, Rana Daggubati, Sharad Kelkar too featured in key roles while the Sacred Games actor Nawazuddin Siddique too had a cameo in the film.

