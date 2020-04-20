Pooja Hegde Reveals Her Favourite song; Have You Heard It Yet?

During this time of self-isolation, actor Pooja Hegde took to her Twitter account to answer several questions that her fans are asking with the hashtag #askpooja. One of the questions was about her favourite song. Here is how Pooja Hegde replied to her fan and what she told them about her favourite song.

Pooja Hegde favourite song

On Twitter, a fan asked Pooja Hegde what her favourite song is. The fan used the hashtag #askpooja to get an answer from her. Take a look at the tweet here.

Pooja replied to her fan by saying that her favourite song is Manasa Manasa from the film Most Eligible Bachelor. She also asked her fan whether he has listened to the song or not. Take a look at Pooja's tweet here.

Manasa Manasa from Most Eligible Bachelor ☺️ have u heard it yet? #AskPooja https://t.co/yTPYaFN7fE — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 1, 2020

Pooja Hegde was last seen in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo opposite Allu Arjun. She was also recently seen in the film Housefull 4 along with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Rana Dagubatti, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Pooja Hegde will next be seen in a film with Bahubali actor Prabhas.

Pooja Hegde was also rumoured to join the star cast of Suriya starter Aruva. But she recently took to Twitter and told her fans not to jump to conclusions on her doing Tamil films. Pooja also added that she has not signed any film yet. She revealed that she has some narrations lined up, but nothing is finalised for any film yet. The actor added that she is looking forward to doing a Tamil film in the year 2020. Pooja further said that if everything goes as planned, she will soon be seen in a Tamil film.

