Pooja Verma Calls Out Groupism In The Punjabi Film Industry, Admits Being ‘replaced’

Pooja Verma who is known for her performances in Punjabi movies like Baaz, 22g Tussi Ghaint Ho, Dakuan Da Munda, and 15 Lakh Kadon Auga has recently stated that the Punjabi film industry allegedly practices groupism which often prevents talented people from getting work. Talking about this, the actor revealed to a daily that even after giving your 100 percent, one knows that they would not get a good film in Punjabi if they do not belong in a particular 'camp' here. Pooja's statement has come up in the wake of the ongoing heated debates on nepotism and groupism after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Pooja Verma admits being replaced by other actors

Further talking about her experience, the Baaz actor revealed how she resides in Delhi, and just to meet the Punjabi producers, she would travel all the way from there or from Mumbai wherein she was working on the TV show Naamkaran. She revealed how the producers would have multiple meetings to just finalize one film. The actor also said that she was 'replaced' by other actors just like that even after the producers finalized her for a film on multiple occasions.

Pooja then went on to say how a producer did not even inform her of her replacement and that she came to know of it only after calling the production house which left her shocked. She said how most of the Punjabi producers wish to work with the same set of actors over and over again. The actor further said that there should be a fair chance given to everyone to prove themselves in the industry.

Pooja Verma claims the industry pays poorly

The 22g Tussi Ghaint Ho actor stated that just because actors like her do not have a godfather in the industry, it does not mean that they should get 'pushed' over like this. Pooja also revealed that the Punjabi film industry allegedly pays poorly to the actors. The actor said despite being for five years in the industry, the remuneration which she receives from the producers is 'pittance.' She furthermore said how some producers were hesitating to finalize her for a film before the lockdown over her fee. The actor agreed that the Punjabi film industry is still on a rise but went on to say that what she receives from the producers is really 'meager.'

