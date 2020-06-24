Diljit Dosanjh's 'Shadaa' Clocks One Year; Actor Shares Deleted Scene From The Film

Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa shared screen space in the 2019 Punjabi flick titled Shadaa. The two actors collaborated after a long gap of five years and the two managed to deliver one of the most successful films in recent times. The movie recently completed one year and to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Punjabi film, Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram and dropped a deleted scene from the movie:

Diljit Dosanjh shares deleted scene from 'Shadaa'

Diljit Dosanjh shared a deleted scene on his official Instagram and the post grabbed wide attention from his fans and admirers. The scene shared bt Diljit Dosanjh features himself as well as Sonam Bajwa, who made a special appearance in the movie in the song titled Tommy. The scene showcases Diljit Dosanjh's character meeting Sonam Bajwa's character after a very long period of time. Dosanjh's character tries to make efforts to make Bajwa's character recall their college days.

He is in all hopes to flirt with her, however, he realises that she is already married and even has kids. He understands that she has moved on with her life. Diljit Dosanjh accompanied the post with a caption. He wrote, ''#Shadaa DELETED SCENE PESH HAI.. 1 Saal Ho Geya Aj Film Nu 😊🙏🏾 Dilon Thank Ju Te Baut Baut Pyar Film nu Ena PYAR Den Lai 🙏🏾 @jagdeepsidhu3 Bhaji Naal First Film Record Shecod BREAK Kar Te c Tusi 🙏🏾 Baut Anand Aeya c Shoot Wele 🙏🏾 Love you Jagdeep Bhaji 🤗 @neerubajwa @thepawangill @sonambajwa @atulbhalla1978 @amitbhalla79 @anurag_singh_films @amanthegill @aandaadvisors @bratfilmsofficial @urshappyraikoti @rajranjodhofficial @gurpreet_singh_palheri @nickdhammu @vrakxmusic ✊🏽 P.S - Veere Kutta Hove Jehda Agley Janam Ch VIHA Karave 😜 Mai Ni Kehnda Film Di TAG LINE AA 😂'' Have a look:

Diljit Dosanjh's co-star Neeru Bajwa also celebrated the one-year anniversary of the hit flick, Shadaa. The actor took to Instagram and shared the promotional video of the film. Bajwa accompanied the clip with a caption, ''Celebrating 1 year of Shadaa Love!!! Thanks for all the love, appreciation and joy you have given us, hope to keep entertaining you like this for years to come, stay safe and see you all again in cinemas soon!! @diljitdosanjh @neerubajwa @jagdeepsidhu3 @atulbhalla1978 @amitbhalla79

@anurag_singh_films @amanthegill @thepawangill @aandaadvisor @bratfilmsofficial''. Have a look at the post shared by Neeru Bajwa on the occasion of the one-year anniversary of her hit Punjabi film.

