'Sushant Singh Rajput Should Have Stopped For His Family & Fans' Says Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill has gained a massive following after appearing on the reality television show, Bigg Boss 13. She is currently under quarantine at her house and has been extremely active on social media. She recently spoke to an entertainment portal through their online interactive session and spoke about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shehnaaz Gill revealed what she thinks about Sushanth Singh Rajput’s suicide and has given out a statement for the same. She feels that Sushant should not have killed himself. She also feels that Sushant should have thought about his family and fans before he decided to take such a drastic step.

Shehnaaz Gill on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

In the same context, Shehnaaz said that when she heard about Sushant's suicide, she was very shocked. She could not understand a person who is so good looking and also has many talents was forced to take such a step. She said that she doesn’t know what Sushant was going through and why he did what he did, what problems he had, and what all he could not bear. She cannot comment on his death as because doesn’t know what was bothering him on a daily basis. She completely understands that Sushant was facing very difficult times, but feels that he should not have killed himself. Shehnaaz added that Sushant should have thought of solutions by sharing his problems with his family and friends. She believes that when Sushant was having suicidal thoughts in his mind, he should have stopped it somehow at least for the sake of his family and fans.

More about Shehnaaz Gill

In Bigg Boss, Gill ended up getting the second runner-up and was given the title of "The Ultimate Entertainer" on the show by Salman Khan. Just after spending a few days inside the house, her first single, Veham was released that got a lot of appreciation because of her vocals. After that, she also released other popular tracks like Sidewalk, Range and Ronda Ali Peti. After her reality television show, Shehnaaz Gill bagged a role on a reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge alongside her fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra. Within a month, the show was then terminated due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

