Popular & Celebrated Bollywood Films Featuring The 'The Dirty Picture' Actor Arya Banerjee

Actor Arya Banerjee was found dead at her apartment in Kolkata on Friday, December 11, 2020. The news of her demise has left her fans upset as they believed she was a young artist with a lot of calibre. The 33-year-old artist had acted in a few films in Bollywood between 2010 and 2011, all of which worked well with the audience. She has shared screen space with celebrated actors like Vidya Balan and Rajkummar Rao and was also praised by various celebs for her dance routines and passionate acting skills. Here is a look at the list of films where Arya Banerjee was seen playing important roles.

Arya Banerjee’s movies

1. Love Sex Aur Dhoka

Love Sex Aur Dhoka is a comedy-crime film which released in the year 2010. The plot of this film revolves around three electronic camera stories that get connected with each other as the story develops. In this film, Arya Banerjee was seen playing the role of Mrignaina Biswas who was also called by the name Naina, in some parts of the film. This movie was directed by Dibakar Banerjee, who also created the script, alongside Kanu Behl. Love Sex Aur Dhoka also starred celebrated actors like Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha, and Neha Chauhan in key roles. This film received good reviews from the audiences and critics alike.

Read Actor Arya Banerjee, Who Worked In 'The Dirty Picture' & Others, Found Dead In Kolkata

Also read 75-year Old Man Trampled To Death By Elephant In TN

2. The Dirty Picture

The Dirty Picture was a biography film on the life of Silk Smitha, which released in the year 2011. The plot of this film revolves around a bold actress in the South film industry who rose to fame through all adversities but was heavily defamed by a few sections of the society. In this film, Arya Banerjee was seen in the memorable role of Shakeela, who challenges Silk and her stardom only to be belittled by Silk at the end. The character also has a faceoff with Silk as a part of proving themselves in front of the audience and the industry. The Dirty Picture was directed by Milan Luthria and also starred Vidya Balan and Emraan Hashmi in key roles.

Read What Was Arya Banerjee's Her Role In 'The Dirty Picture'? Read Details Here

Also read Nushrat Bharucha's Deleted Scenes From 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' | WATCH

Image Courtesy: Still from The Dirty Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.