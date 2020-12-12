Actor Arya Banerjee, who worked in 'The Dirty Picture' & others, found dead in Kolkata

Actor Arya Banerjee, known for work in numerous Bollywood films, passed away in Kolkata on Friday. She was 33. As per reports, she was found dead at her South Kolkata residence.

READ: Kim Ki-Duk Passes Away: Here're Some Of Best Movies Of This South Korean Director

‘The Dirty Picture’ actress Arya Banerjee passes away

As per a report on PTI, it was Arya Banerjee’s domestic help, who alerted the neighbours after the actor did not respond to door bells and phone calls. They informed the police, who broke open the door and found her dead body.

The domestic help shared that the actor did not interact much and used to keep to herself. The police informed that a forensic team collected samples from the room and Arya Banerjee’s body was sent for post-mortem. Arya Banerjee was the daughter of late sitarist Nikhil Bandyopadhyay.

READ: Dame Barbara Windsor Passes Away At 83: Here Is What Her Husband Said About Her Final Days

Her most popular work was in The Dirty Picture, where she had shared screen with Vidya Balan. She also featured in Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

The actor starred in TV show Savdhaan India. Arya also did modelling assignments.

The news was mourned by her Love Sex Aur Dhokha co-star Anshuman Jha. The actor tweeted that he was 'extremely shocked, saddenned' by the news. He recalled fond memories of their shooting, and expressed condolences to her family.

EXTREMELY SHOCKED, SADDENED BY THE NEWS OF ARYA BANNERJEE'S DEMISE. Have only fond memories of my interactions with her during the making of LSD & its promotions. CONDOLENCES & STREGTH TO HER FAMILY & LOVED ONES. #AryaBanerjee@AryaBanerjee pic.twitter.com/HjOEI50sHQ — Anshuman Jha (@theanshumanjha) December 12, 2020

(With PTI inputs)

READ: Babul Supriyo's Mother Passes Away; MoS Says 'Want To Believe In Rebirth Maa' In Note

READ: Tommy Lister: Former WWE Superstar And Actor Passes Away At The Age Of 62

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.