Nushrat Bharucha's Deleted Scenes From 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' | WATCH

Dibakar Banerjee's cult film Love Sex Aur Dhokha, starring Nushrat Bharucha, recently completed 10 years of its release. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Rajkummar Rao in an interesting role. The film also starred Anshuman Jha, Neha Chauhan, Arya Banerjee, Amit Sial and Herry Tangiri in the supporting roles.

The plot revolved around the characters of Anshuman Jha and Nushrat Bharucha, who played the roles of Rahul and Shruti respectively. The two meet during the making of a small-budget diploma film. Later, in the face of opposition from Shruti’s father, they elope and get married. However, they are hacked to death by Shruti’s brother and his friends who intercept their car. Take a look at some of the deleted scenes of Nushrat Bharucha from Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

Nushrat Bharucha's deleted scenes from Love Sex Aur Dhokha

In the scene, it can be seen that Nushrat and Anshuman have missed their bus. Later, they get a lift from a milkman. Anshuman asks Nushrat that is she afraid of him and Nushrat replies with a big NO. A few minutes later, Anshuman reveals that he gave money to a bus drives to leave them in the middle of the journey. Nushrat also expresses her feeling for him and says she feels safe with him.

In this scene, Nushrat is seen visiting the hospital to meet Amit Sial (Prabhat). Amit says that he will not reveal anything to others. Meanwhile, Nushrat reveals her dream of becoming a dancer and doing item songs. She also asks Prabhat that why he has ruined her career. Later, Nushrat gives back a hard-disk and a camera to him. Prabhat threatens him by saying that he can share this content on the channel. Nushrat tells him that there is everything about our story in the video and asks him to do whatever he wants with it.

In the scene, it can be seen how the picture is been shot after many retakes. After a few minutes, it is seen that Nushrat and Anshuman share some romantic dialogues between them. Anshuman tries to impress her with his script and dialogues. He further tells that god had created this scenario for only them as he wanted them to meet.

