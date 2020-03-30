Prabhas Donates Rs 50 Lakh Towards Corona Crisis Charity; Total Contribution Now Rs 4.5 Cr

South Indian actor Prabhas has once again donated a sum of Rs 50 lakh to help daily wage workers of the Telugu industry amid the lockdown. The actor has made the donation towards Corona Crisis Charity which is a committee that has been formed by Telugu film industry under the leadership of actor Chiranjeevi. Actor Chiranjeevi thanked him in a tweet below.
According to a leading media portal, the Prabhas has contributed a total of 4.5 crores to fight against corona. The actor had donated Rs 3 crore towards Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund and Rs 50 lakh each to the Chief Minister Relied funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Most recently, he contributed Rs 50 lakh towards Corona Crisis Charity adding to his total contribution.
Apart from him, several other Telugu celebrities have come forward to do their bit to help people in these difficult times. As reported by various media portals, actors like Varun Tej, Ravi Teja, Vishwak Sen, Sai Dharam Tej and Sharwanand have donated funds to the foundation. If reports are to be believed, Varun Tej and Ravi Teja have donated Rs. 20 lakh each, Sharwanand made a contribution of Rs 15 lakh. Sai Dharam and Vishwak Sen donated Rs 10 Lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.
