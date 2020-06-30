Prabhas Gives Back To Back Hits Every Year, And These List Of Movies Are Proof

Actor Prabhas made his debut in movies with the film Eeshwar and gained recognition for his work in the film Mirchi. So far, Prabhas has worked for more than 10 films and almost all his films have turned out to be blockbusters at the box office. Moreover, his character in each film won him several fans. Take a look at some his top film you could binge-watch over the weekend:

Best films of Prabhas you must consider watching

Darling

Directed by A. Karunakaran, the film Darling was one of Prabhas' most loved films. Soon after the film released, most of his fans referred to him as 'Darling'. The film released in 2010 and completed 10 years this April. Prabhas' fans still love his character in the film. Darling also starred Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role, alongside Prabhas.

Mirchi

Prabhas' film Mirchi released in the year 2013, making him a household name. The film followed the story of rival families whose children fall in love with each other. Along with Prabhas, the film also starred Anushka Shetty and Richa Langella in the lead roles. Prabhas' movie Mirchi went on to become the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year.

Baahubali: The Beginning

Bahubali was one of Prabhas most-awaited films. Right from the day, the film was announced to the day it released, the hype amongst Prabhas' fans was immense. Soon after the release of the film, fans started referring Prabhas as 'Bahubali' for his strong character in the film. Bahubali: The Beginning was one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

Baahubali: The Conclusion

After the first part of Bahubali had released, the film ended with a cliffhanger. This left fans puzzled and eagerly waiting for the second part to release. The film released after almost two years and went on to become a massive hit at the box office. Along with Prabhas, the film also starred, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah.

Saaho

Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas in the lead roles, the film Saaho also marked Prabhas' debut in Bollywood. The film followed the story of a man who avenges the death of his father. Saaho was also one of the most expensive films produced which made an est gross collection of 433 crores.

