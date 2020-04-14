Prabhas Beats Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu To Achieve A Unique Feat, Fans Go Crazy

Prabhas, who was last seen in Sujeeth's Saaho, seems to have achieved a new feat on social media. The Tollywood actor has the highest number of mentions on Instagram, which is 1 million. He has reportedly left behind actors like Vijay Deverakonda (927K), Nani (825K), Allu Arjun (824K), and Mahesh Babu (684K) to claim the unique status. Celebrating his unique achievement, his fans posted congratulatory messages on social media sites.

Fans reactions:

Also Read | Prabhas Donates Rs 50 Lakh Towards Corona Crisis Charity; Total Contribution Now Rs 4.5 Cr

#Prabhas rage In Social Media



FB - Fastest 10M ☑️

INSTA - Fastest 4M ☑️

TWITTER - Biggest Fan Page with 1.5M followers ☑️#Prabhas Fans Rage In Social Media



Fb - ☑️

Insta - ☑️



Just Imagine How Twitter erupts when #Prabhas Is on Twitter #MillionInstaPostOnPrabhas pic.twitter.com/6qPC0KVLmA — PrãBOSS🔥 (@sri37333) April 12, 2020

Also Read | When Prabhas Revealed The Name Of Bollywood Movie He Has Watched Several Times

His Name is enough #Prabhas

Rebel Star for the reason. 🔥🔥#MillionInstaPostOnPrabhas pic.twitter.com/0VBpKA2L27 — Prabhas Cult Guru 💥 (@PrabhasCultGuru) April 13, 2020

Prabhas joined Instagram in 2019, just a few months ahead of Saaho's release. Although Prabhas is not active on Instagram, and rarely posts something, still he has a massive fan following on the social networking site. He as of April 2020, has 4.4 million followers on Instagram.

Also Read | Prabhas Has Some Really Artistic Followers Who Make Amazing Fan Edits Of The Superstar

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal's Best Scenes From The Prabhas Starrer Telugu Film 'Sabse Badhkar Hum'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's untitled movie. The movie, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, is reported to be a love story set in the 70s era. The film, tentatively titled, Prabhas 20, also marks the return of Bollywood actor Bhagyashree to films. She was last seen in a small role in Satish Vegesna's Srinivasa Kalyanam (2018).

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.