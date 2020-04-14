Prabhas Beats Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu To Achieve A Unique Feat, Fans Go Crazy

Prabhas, who was last seen in Sujeeth's Saaho, seems to have achieved a new feat on social media. The Tollywood actor has the highest number of mentions on Instagram, which is 1 million. He has reportedly left behind actors like Vijay Deverakonda (927K), Nani (825K), Allu Arjun (824K), and Mahesh Babu (684K) to claim the unique status. Celebrating his unique achievement, his fans posted congratulatory messages on social media sites.
When Prabhas Revealed The Name Of Bollywood Movie He Has Watched Several Times
Prabhas joined Instagram in 2019, just a few months ahead of Saaho's release. Although Prabhas is not active on Instagram, and rarely posts something, still he has a massive fan following on the social networking site. He as of April 2020, has 4.4 million followers on Instagram.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's untitled movie. The movie, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, is reported to be a love story set in the 70s era. The film, tentatively titled, Prabhas 20, also marks the return of Bollywood actor Bhagyashree to films. She was last seen in a small role in Satish Vegesna's Srinivasa Kalyanam (2018).
