Kajal Aggarwal's Best Scenes From The Prabhas Starrer Telugu Film 'Sabse Badhkar Hum'

Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Telugu film Sabse Badhkar Hum is one of the most popular films of the actor. The romantic comedy film revolves around a boy Prabha who is madly in love with his family friend’s daughter Nandini. The movie revolves around how in order to save himself from getting married to a gangster’s daughter Prabha lies about going to Switzerland and falling in love with her.

Sabse Badhkar Hum is written by Darling Swamy and directed by A. Karunakaran. The movie- Sabse Badhkar Hum was loved by many and has some of the most heart-warming scenes. Kajal Aggarwal's performance and screen presence in the film received a lot of appreciation from the fans. Check out the best scenes of Kajal Aggarwal from the film Sabse Badhkar Hum.

Best scenes from Sabse Badhkar Hum

In Kajal Aggarwal’s introductory scene, she is seen dressed as an angel and riding a motorcycle. She is seen wearing an all-white dress as she zooms past Parbhas’ car. She is seen going towards a church and as she crosses Prabhas’ car, he is unable to take his eyes off of her. Prabhas is so smitten by her beauty that he asks his driver to follow her.

ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments From 'Govindudu Andarivadele'

Prabhas is leaving for India and wants to confess his feelings for Kajal Aggarwal in the film. However, he cannot do so as he is bound by the oath his friends have asked him to take. Prabhas goes to meet Kajal Aggarwal who refuses to meet him but then follows him as she feels that he will tell her how he feels about her. But, misunderstands are created between the two because of unfavourable situations.

ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal's Memorable Moments From The Film, 'Mr. Perfect'

Kajal Aggarwal tries to convince the priest of the church to give her one chance after she messes up while singing at the choir. While the father refuses to give her a chance and throws her out, she steals a few chocolates from the father’s cabin. In the scene, Prabhas tries to converse with Kajal Aggarwal for the first time as she is eating the stolen chocolates.

ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments From Rana Daggubati Starrer 'Nene Raju Nene Mantri'

Kajal Aggarwal finally confesses her feelings for Prabhas in the movie as he is leaving the scene. She tells him that she has lost the necklace that he gave her when she has left it on the floor for him to find. Prabhas lies to her that he hasn’t found the necklace and she gets angry. She confesses her feelings for him in the scene.

ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments From Her Blockbuster Film 'Comali'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.