When Prabhas Revealed The Name Of Bollywood Movie He Has Watched Several Times

Uppalapati Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju, commonly known as Prabhas, is one of the finest actors in the nation. He has worked in multi-lingual films and has gained much love from the audience in the country. Prabhas has given the nation some of the best Tamil and Telugu language movies. Prabhas is most famously known for playing the title role in S. S. Rajamouli's epic action film Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), which is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film to date.

Prabhas made his Bollywood debut with Sujeeth’s Saaho (2019), alongside Shraddha Kapoor. During an interview with a popular entertainment portal, Prabhas revealed about a Bollywood movie that he has watched many times. Read ahead to know what it was.

Prabhas has watched THIS Bollywood movie several times

Prabhas and Shraddha appeared for a promotional interview for Saaho (2019). During the interview, the actors were made to answer some fun questions. When Prabhas was asked about his favourite Bollywood film, he said that he has watched many times, the actor immediately said Sholay (1975), without a blink. Prabhas also revealed that his favourite genre of movies is romantic-comedies.

When Prabhas was asked about the car he owns, he said that he owns a Range Rover. Prabhas also revealed that he is a fan of the Bollywood actor SRK. Also, Prabhas described SRK and Salman Khan as superstars. While on the subject of describing, Prabhas described SS Rajamouli as a genius, Mahesh Babu as handsome, and Shraddha Kapoor as beautiful. During the interview, Prabhas also revealed that he would like to work with both, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, someday.

When co-star, Shraddha Kapoor was asked about the three things in Prabhas, that a girl will look for in a boyfriend, she said that three is a very less number. Prabhas is an amazing human being, has a funny sense of humour, and the food that comes from his house is mouth-wateringly delicious. Shraddha Kapoor was also asked about her reaction if Prabhas hypothetically asked her to marry him. Shraddha would be like “unlimited khana chahiye”, said Shraddha as she laughed. She said that her reaction would be, “mujhe khane ka dabba chahiye”.

