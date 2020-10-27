Prabhas' BTS Pictures From The Sets Of 'Radhe Shyam' Go Viral; See Photos

Baahubali fame Prabhas recently celebrated his 41st birthday on October 23, 2020, with his Radhe Shyam team in Georgia, Italy. The leading actors of the film Prabhas and Pooja are reportedly shooting for a vital sequence of the movie. Recently, many photos of both the lead actors from the sets have surfaced on the internet, and they are going viral. Fans of the actors are sharing them across all social media platforms. Take a look at the pictures below:

Prabhas' pictures from the set of Radhe Shyam goes viral

In the pictures shared, Prabhas can be seen along with ace choreographer, Vaibhavi Merchant. Both can be seen posing for selfies and giving a radiant smile. In the picture, Prabhas appears in a leather jacket with a black shirt and grey trousers. Take a look at a few pictures:

About the film Radhe Shyam

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The makers of the film have recently unveiled a captivating motion poster of the movie on Prabhas’ birthday. In the motion poster, an animated version of several people can be seen travelling on a train. Moreover, the lead actors can be seen having a fine time during train travel.

Besides this, previously, Housefull 4 actor Pooja Hegde on Wednesday, took to her Instagram handle, to introduce Prabhas as Vikramaditya. Donning a dapper formal suit, the actor was seen seated on a green car as he smiled in the poster. With dashing cars in the backdrop, his massive fan base got a hint of how the forthcoming film is going to be filled with action, romance, and drama. Check out the first look poster of Prabhas here:

Radhe Shyam's cast

Prabhas as Vikramaditya

Pooja Hegde as Prerana

Sachin Khedekar

Priyadarshi Pulikonda

Bhagyashree

Murali Sharma

Kunaal Roy Kapur

Sathyan

Sasha Chettri

Radhe Shyam's Release Date

Due to the nationwide lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the shooting of the film came to a halt for a few months. However, the filming of the movie was resumed in September 2020. The movie is touted to be a period romantic take, which is reportedly set in Europe. The release date of the film is not yet announced by the makers or the actors of the film.

