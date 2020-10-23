Prabhas Welcomes Fans To 'romantic Journey' Of 'Radhe Shyam' In New Motion Video

On Friday, October 23 birthday boy Prabhas surprised all his fans by dropping a romantic teaser of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam. The motion video just comes after the makers unveiled its first poster look on Wednesday. The soothing teaser gives fans a glimpse at Pooja Hegde and Prabhas' mystical chemistry.

Radhe Shyam romantic motion video

The latest video kick-off in the middle of a majestic forest featuring a train running on the track. Viewers are then taken to different scenes of stationed animated characters that recite Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s romantic tale in a different time period, cultures and settings. In the end, the motion video then shares a glimpse of Vikramaditya and Prerna submitting themselves to the surreal wind as they travel in the train. Check out the intriguing video here:

Welcoming you all to the romantic journey of #RadheShyam.

As soon as the video was shared by Prabhas, it went on to receive tremendous response from the audience. While some are wishing him “Happy Birthday”, others went on to call the teaser “Superb”. Hearts and smiley emoticons have yet not stopped pouring in. Here’s a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online.

ALSO READ| Composer Justin Prabhakaran To Work On Prabhas And Pooja Starrer 'Radhe Shyam'

ALSO READ| Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' Look Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy; Netizens Say 'vintage Rebelstar'

Previously, Pooja Hegde on Wednesday, took to Instagram, to introduce Prabhas as Vikramaditya. Donning a dapper formal suit, Prabhas was seen seated on a green car as she smiled in the poster. With dashing cars in the backdrop, fans got a hint of how the upcoming film is going to be filled with action, romance and drama in abundance. Check out the first look poster of Prabhas here:

ALSO READ| On Prabhas' Birthday, Here's Interesting Trivia Quiz About 'Baahubali' Actor

About Radhe Shyam

Due to the nationwide shutdown owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shooting of Radhe Shyam came to a halt. However, the shooting of the film was resumed in September and the news was confirmed by Pooja herself through social media. Upon learning this, fans who are desperately waiting to watch the movie rejoiced. Helmed by Radha Krishna, the movie is touted to be a period romantic take, which is supposedly set in Europe. The premise of the film will feature Prabhas as a fortune teller and Pooja as a Princess, as per Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ| Prabhas Turns 41: Megastar Mahesh Babu Prays For His 'success, Happiness And Peace'

(Promo Image Source: Prabhas Instagram, Poster Credit T-Series & UV Creations)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.