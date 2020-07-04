Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Behind-the-scene Picture Goes Viral, Netizens React; See Post Here

Recently, a celebrity photographer uploaded a picture of Nawazuddin Siddiqui on social media and it went viral. The photograph shows Nawazuddin Siddiqui from the sets of Ghoomketu in which he could be seen with his luggage, handbag and as though he is travelling to someplace. However, the fans of the actor spent time speculating where was he travelling to.

When the picture of Nawazuddin Siddiqui from Ghoomketu sets was uploaded, it garnered a lot of attention from the fans of Bollywood due to the caption used by the photographer. The Instagram account stated that Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen moving to his village as he is done with the lifestyle of a city. The caption further read that Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen farming. Check out the caption below.

Take me to your village ðŸ‘cities are boring. #nawazuddinsiddiqui shifted to his village and was seen farming.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's photos

Fans react to the picture

As soon as the picture went viral on social media, fans started wondering if the caption written was true or not. Many fans pointed out that the picture was from the sets of Ghoomketu or probably a scene from Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movies. Some fans also pointed out how tyres of the train set up were visible. Check out some of the comments below.

Read Also | Amitabh Bachchan Posts Handwritten Note, Contrasts Writing By Hand With Keyboard Writing

Many other fans praised Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his appearance. Others expressed how they were big fans of the actor. There were several other fans who recognised the actor's look from the film Ghoomketu. There were fans who commented wondering if the caption was true. Check out some of the comments below.

Read Also | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Compares Himself To Ghoomketu, Says 'I Also Struggled In Bollywood'

Details about Ghoomketu

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s movies Ghoomketu is available to watch on Zee5. The film revolves around an aspiring writer who comes to Mumbai to pursue his dream. The film then shows the struggles Ghoomketu goes through to pursue his dream while also dealing with his own problems.

Even though the film features many prominent actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, and Sonakshi, the name Ghoomketu maintains its impact through Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s power-packed performance. Ghoomketu stars Raghuvir Yadav, Ragini Khanna and Ila Arun in prominent supporting roles, apart from Nawazudding Siddiqui. The film has been written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra.

Read Also | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Films Like 'Manto' & 'Ghoomketu' That Are Named After His Character

Read Also | What Time Does 'Ju On Origins' Release On Netflix? Read More About The New Horror Series

Pic credits: Viral Bhayani Instagram, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.